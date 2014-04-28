SYDNEY, April 28 U.S. wheat futures climbed for the fifth straight session on Monday to hit their highest in nearly two weeks, buoyed by rising tensions in the Ukraine and fears over potential curbs to U.S. output. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose 0.92 percent to $7.14-3/4 a bushel, having hit a peak of $7.17 a bushel - the highest since April 16. Wheat closed up 1.69 percent on Friday. * July corn climbed 0.39 percent to $5.14-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans rose 0.75 percent to $15.05-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.65 percent on Friday. * Wheat is drawing support from escalating tensions in Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another seven as the United States and Europe prepared new sanctions against Moscow. * Poor soy crushing margins in China that have led the country to default on soy purchases are short term and should improve in two to three months, Bunge Ltd's chief executive officer says. * The International Grains Council said on Friday it had revised down its 2014/15 global corn and wheat production forecasts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday following a few days of directionless trading with investors unlikely to take aggressive positions ahead of major events out of the United States and euro zone. * U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a selloff in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.75 6.50 +0.92% +2.62% 694.75 65 CBOT corn 514.75 2.00 +0.39% +1.48% 501.19 64 CBOT soy 1505.50 11.25 +0.75% +2.41% 1454.13 64 CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.13% $15.53 48 WTI crude $100.86 $0.26 +0.26% +0.26% $101.50 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.382 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.06% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)