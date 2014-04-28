SYDNEY, April 28 U.S. wheat futures climbed for
the fifth straight session on Monday to hit their highest in
nearly two weeks, buoyed by rising tensions in the Ukraine and
fears over potential curbs to U.S. output.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose 0.92 percent
to $7.14-3/4 a bushel, having hit a peak of $7.17 a bushel - the
highest since April 16. Wheat closed up 1.69 percent on Friday.
* July corn climbed 0.39 percent to $5.14-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session.
* July soybeans rose 0.75 percent to $15.05-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.65 percent on Friday.
* Wheat is drawing support from escalating tensions in
Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are
holding in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, freeing one but saying
they had no plans to release another seven as the United States
and Europe prepared new sanctions against Moscow.
* Poor soy crushing margins in China that have led the
country to default on soy purchases are short term and should
improve in two to three months, Bunge Ltd's chief
executive officer says.
* The International Grains Council said on Friday it had
revised down its 2014/15 global corn and wheat production
forecasts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday following a
few days of directionless trading with investors unlikely to
take aggressive positions ahead of major events out of the
United States and euro zone.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a selloff
in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names Amazon.com
and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Mar
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 714.75 6.50 +0.92% +2.62% 694.75 65
CBOT corn 514.75 2.00 +0.39% +1.48% 501.19 64
CBOT soy 1505.50 11.25 +0.75% +2.41% 1454.13 64
CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.13% $15.53 48
WTI crude $100.86 $0.26 +0.26% +0.26% $101.50 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.382 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.06% +0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)