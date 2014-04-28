* U.S. wheat climbs to highest since April 16
* Black Sea turmoil, U.S. dryness underpin prices
* Soybeans rally to 1-week high on tight supply
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 28 Chicago wheat rose for a
fifth straight session on Monday to its highest in nearly two
weeks, with geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea region and
dry weather in the U.S. Plains threatening to curb global
supplies.
Soybeans rose to a one-week high, buoyed by tight U.S.
old-crop supplies. Corn traded near its highest since April 9
with cold and wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest delaying
planting.
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.9 percent to
$7.06-1/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT. It hit a peak of $7.08-3/4 a
bushel, the highest since April 16.
May soybeans rose as much as 1.3 percent to $15.17 a
bushel, the highest since April 21, and May corn added 0.5
percent to $5.09-3/4 a bushel.
"If there is escalation in tensions, it may cut exports from
Ukraine and Russia," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures.
"As of now exports have not been impacted but going forward
there is risk as sanctions could bring financing issues."
U.S. President Barack Obama called for the United States and
Europe to join forces to impose stronger measures to restrain
Moscow.
Adding support to wheat are forecasts showing
less-than-expected rain for key growing areas in the United
States. Western portions of the Plains in particular are slated
to remain dry.
The International Grains Council said on Friday it had
revised down its 2014/15 global corn and wheat production
forecasts.
World corn production was projected at 950 million tonnes,
down 11 million from last month's forecast, and below the prior
season's 965 million. For wheat, global production was trimmed
by 3 million tonnes from the March forecast to 697 million,
below last season's 709 million tonnes.
Weather worries also lifted corn prices as cool and wet
conditions slowed planting in the U.S. Midwest.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its planting
progress report at 2000 GMT on Monday. In its last report on
April 21, the USDA said 6 percent of the corn crop was planted,
below the 9 percent expected by analysts and less than the
average of 14 percent for that time of year.
Large speculators cut their net long positions in CBOT corn
futures in the week to April 22, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
Prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 714.25 6.00 +0.85% +2.55% 694.73 65
CBOT corn 515.75 3.00 +0.59% +1.68% 501.23 64
CBOT soy 1509.00 14.75 +0.99% +2.65% 1454.25 65
CBOT rice $15.43 -$0.04 -0.23% -0.13% $15.53 50
WTI crude $100.87 $0.27 +0.27% +0.27% $101.50 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.382 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.05%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.06% +0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)