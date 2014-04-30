SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures eased from a three-week high on Wednesday, falling for the first time in four sessions, although concerns over delays in plantings capped losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to $5.20-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.6 percent in the previous session when it hit $5.22 a bushel, the highest since April 9. * July wheat fell 0.3 percent to $7.14-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * July soybeans were little changed at $15.17 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. Agriculture Department in a report released after the close of trading on Monday said spring plantings of corn were behind schedule and below analyst expectations. * Yield prospects for hard red winter wheat in north-central Kansas are down from a year ago, with the crop showing evidence of drought and freeze damage, scouts on an annual U.S. crop tour said on Tuesday. * USDA on Monday reduced the condition of the wheat crop by 1 percentage point, to 33 percent good to excellent. That was well below the five-year average of 49 percent. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers while the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders refocused on geopolitical risks from an outbreak of violence in Libya to Russia's intervention in Ukraine. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook and other high-growth shares. DATA (GMT) 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1 1230 U.S. GDP consumer spending advance Q1 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly 1800 U.S. Fed Funds target rate 1800 U.S. QE total Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 714.50 -2.00 -0.28% +0.85% 696.19 63 CBOT corn 520.75 -0.75 -0.14% +1.36% 503.38 71 CBOT soy 1517.00 -0.25 -0.02% +1.13% 1462.19 68 CBOT rice $15.54 -$0.01 -0.03% +1.07% $15.53 68 WTI crude $100.48 -$0.80 -0.79% -0.36% $101.54 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.381 $0.000 -0.02% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.928 0.002 +0.16% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)