SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
eighth consecutive session on Thursday, hovering close to a
five-week high hit in the previous session, as a widely watched
U.S. crop tour reported yields well below historical averages
due to dry weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.17 percent
to $7.22-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday
when the grain hit a high of $7.24-3/4 a bushel, the highest
since March 20.
* July soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $15.10-3/4 a
bushel, having slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* July corn eased 0.1 percent to $5.18-1/2 a bushel,
having lost 0.58 percent in the previous session.
* Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour
of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat
in the southwestern portion of the state at 30.8 bushels per
acre, down from 37.1 bushels a year ago.
* Yield prospects for winter wheat in northern Kansas are
the worst in more than a decade following months of drought, a
frigid winter and a mid-April freeze, scouts on an annual crop
tour of the top U.S. wheat state said.
* Corn under pressure as favorable planting weather
forecast. Warmer and drier conditions were forecast beginning
this weekend in the southern and central U.S. Corn Belt, the
Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.
* Corn also pressured after a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report showing the ethanol stockpile at the
largest level since July.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at three-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early on Thursday, still shaky after a shocking
set of data showed the U.S. economy all but stalled in the first
quarter.
* Brent crude oil futures finished just above $108 per
barrel on Wednesday after trading below that most of the day as
crude oil inventories in the United States rose to a record high
and traders anticipated increased exports from Libya.
* The Dow closed at its first record high of 2014 on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat view of the
economy's prospects as it announced another cut to its massive
bond-buying program.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI for April
1130 US Challenger Layoffs for April
1230 US Personal consumption for March
1230 US Personal Income for March
1230 US Consumption, Adjusted for March
1230 US Core PCE Price Index for March
1230 Initial Jobless Claims
1400 US Construction Spending for March
1400 US ISM Manufacturing Index for April
US Total Vehicle Sales for April
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 722.75 1.25 +0.17% +0.87% 696.42 68
CBOT corn 518.50 -0.50 -0.10% -0.58% 504.17 66
CBOT soy 1510.75 -2.00 -0.13% -0.43% 1465.08 69
CBOT rice $15.57 $0.01 +0.06% +0.16% $15.53 66
WTI crude $99.72 -$0.02 -0.02% -1.54% $101.50 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.000 -0.01% +0.39%
USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 +0.03% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)