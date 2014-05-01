* U.S. crop tour finds wheat yields well below average
* July wheat contract records longest ever rally
* Corn flat, soybeans edge lower
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 1 Chicago wheat futures rose for an
eighth consecutive session on Thursday, trading near a five-week
high, as a widely watched U.S. crop tour confirmed widespread
damage to yields from prolonged dry weather.
Corn shrugged off pressure from forecasts for good planting
weather to stand little changed, while soybeans fell for a
second straight session.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 0.31
percent to $7.23-3/4 a bushel, adding to its 0.7 percent rise
in the previous session, when the grain hit a five-week high of
7.24-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat's rally continued as the Wheat Quality Council crop
tour continued to show yields below historical averages.
"It just keeps getting worse... the Wheat Quality Council
crop tour's findings are confirming that the yields are well
down and the market is responding," said Andrew Woodhouse,
grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.
Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of
Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in
the southwestern portion of the state at 30.8 bushels per acre,
down from 37.1 bushels a year ago.
The tour's five-year average for the same area is 38.8
bushels per acre.
On Wednesday, the yield prospects for winter wheat in
northern Kansas were seen at the worst in more than a decade
following months of drought, a frigid winter and a mid-April
freeze, scouts said.
July corn futures were unchanged at $5.19 a bushel,
having closed down 0.48 percent on Wednesday.
Corn was stable despite forecasts for better planting
weather across the U.S. Corn Belt.
Warmer and drier conditions were forecast beginning this
weekend in the southern and central U.S. Corn Belt, which should
provide farmers an opportunity to catch up on spring seedings
that were off to a slow start, the Commodity Weather Group said
in a note to clients.
Corn was also under pressure from a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report on Wednesday showing the ethanol stockpile
at the highest since July.
July soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $15.09-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Grains prices at 0323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 723.75 2.25 +0.31% +1.01% 696.45 70
CBOT corn 519.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.48% 504.18 66
CBOT soy 1509.25 -3.50 -0.23% -0.53% 1465.03 67
CBOT rice $15.56 $0.00 +0.00% +0.10% $15.53 66
WTI crude $99.68 -$0.06 -0.06% -1.58% $101.50 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.000 +0.02% +0.42%
USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 +0.02% +0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Ed Davies)