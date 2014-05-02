SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday, partly recovering from losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the grain drew support from a widely watched U.S. crop tour, which pegged projected yields in Kansas at the lowest since 2001. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans down 0.3 percent and down 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest fall in seven weeks. * July corn little changed and down 1.2 percent for the week, biggest slide in six weeks. * July wheat rose 0.4 percent to be little changed for the week, having recorded two consecutive weekly gains. * Grain and oilseed complex under pressure from technical selling and outlook for favorable weather. * The most actively traded soybean contract chart showed a bearish "double top" with prices this week nearing but not surpassing a contract high notched on April 17. Further selling was sparked when prices fell below their 10- and 20-day moving averages. * Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's tour of Kansas on Thursday projected the state's 2014 wheat yield at 33.2 bushels per acre, the tour's lowest projected yield since 2001, following surveys of 587 fields across the state this week. * Meteorologists forecast warmer and drier weather in the central and southern portions of the Midwest that are expected to provide farmers an opportunity to catch up on behind-schedule corn plantings. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report. * U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports. * The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq. DATA GMT 0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI for April 1230 US Non Farm Payrolls for April 1400 US Durable Goods for March 1400 Factory Orders for March Grains prices at 0014 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 710.00 2.75 +0.39% -1.59% 695.87 55 CBOT corn 507.25 0.25 +0.05% -2.26% 504.57 48 CBOT soy 1457.25 -3.75 -0.26% -3.67% 1464.59 43 CBOT rice $15.52 $0.00 +0.00% -0.16% $15.52 69 WTI crude $99.29 -$0.13 -0.13% -0.45% $101.48 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.000 -0.04% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.927 0.000 -0.03% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)