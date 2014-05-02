SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday,
partly recovering from losses of nearly 2 percent in the
previous session, as the grain drew support from a widely
watched U.S. crop tour, which pegged projected yields in Kansas
at the lowest since 2001.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans down 0.3
percent and down 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest fall in
seven weeks.
* July corn little changed and down 1.2 percent for
the week, biggest slide in six weeks.
* July wheat rose 0.4 percent to be little changed for
the week, having recorded two consecutive weekly gains.
* Grain and oilseed complex under pressure from technical
selling and outlook for favorable weather.
* The most actively traded soybean contract chart showed a
bearish "double top" with prices this week nearing but not
surpassing a contract high notched on April 17. Further selling
was sparked when prices fell below their 10- and 20-day moving
averages.
* Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's tour of Kansas on
Thursday projected the state's 2014 wheat yield at 33.2 bushels
per acre, the tour's lowest projected yield since 2001,
following surveys of 587 fields across the state this week.
* Meteorologists forecast warmer and drier weather in the
central and southern portions of the Midwest that are expected
to provide farmers an opportunity to catch up on behind-schedule
corn plantings.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday,
still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of
major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
closely watched U.S. employment report.
* U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories
soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs
numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic
data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports.
* The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors
paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in Internet
shares helped lift the Nasdaq.
DATA GMT
0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI for April
1230 US Non Farm Payrolls for April
1400 US Durable Goods for March
1400 Factory Orders for March
Grains prices at 0014 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 710.00 2.75 +0.39% -1.59% 695.87 55
CBOT corn 507.25 0.25 +0.05% -2.26% 504.57 48
CBOT soy 1457.25 -3.75 -0.26% -3.67% 1464.59 43
CBOT rice $15.52 $0.00 +0.00% -0.16% $15.52 69
WTI crude $99.29 -$0.13 -0.13% -0.45% $101.48 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.000 -0.04% -0.01%
USD/AUD 0.927 0.000 -0.03% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)