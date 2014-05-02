* Forecasts call for drier weather in U.S. Midwest

SINGAPORE, May 2 Chicago corn slid on Friday to its lowest in more than a week and soybeans dropped to near three-week troughs as forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. Midwest prompted investors to book profits.

Wheat edged higher, recouping some of last session's near 2 percent decline as the market drew support from a widely watched crop tour projecting lower yields in the top U.S. wheat producing state of Kansas.

Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell as much as 0.6 percent to $5.04 a bushel, the lowest since April 23. July soybeans dropped 0.7 percent, its third straight day of losses, to $14.51 a bushel, the lowest since April 14.

July wheat rose 0.1 percent to $7.08 a bushel after falling around 2.0 percent on Thursday.

Meteorologists have forecast warmer and drier weather in the central and southern portions of the Midwest that are expected to provide farmers an opportunity to catch up on behind-schedule plantings.

"Drier and warmer weather in the U.S. Midwest next week will reduce the risk that corn and soybean plantings are delayed significantly past mid-May," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.

"Leveraged funds are long in all three markets at present and these price declines are consistent with funds taking some profit off the table."

For the week, July corn is down 1.4 percent after rising 2.4 percent last week, while July soybeans have lost 2.4 percent, falling for a second week in a row.

Commodity funds sold a net 12,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds sold 10,000 in corn and 4,000 in wheat.

Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's tour of Kansas on Thursday projected the state's 2014 wheat yield at 33.2 bushels per acre, the tour's lowest projected yield since 2001, following surveys of 587 fields across the state this week.

The tour also estimated total wheat production in the state at 260.7 million bushels. If realized, that would be the smallest production for Kansas since 1996, when the crop was 255.2 million bushels.

The U.S. Southern Plains wheat belt remains dry and a weekend heatwave will add stress to the maturing wheat crop as conditions continue to deteriorate, forecasters said on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) this weekend with the heat continuing into Wednesday for the driest spots of the Southern Plains' hard-red winter wheat region, including central and southwest Kansas, southeast Colorado, western Oklahoma and western Texas. Prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 708.00 0.75 +0.11% -1.19% 695.93 56 CBOT corn 505.50 -1.50 -0.30% -3.07% 503.73 47 CBOT soy 1456.25 -4.75 -0.33% -4.02% 1463.27 42 CBOT rice $15.50 -$0.02 -0.10% -0.26% $15.52 68 WTI crude $99.43 $0.01 +0.01% -0.31% $101.49 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 $0.001 +0.06% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.928 0.002 +0.23% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential