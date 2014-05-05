(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show corn eased for 4th session, not third) * Wheat soars as temperatures rise in Southern Plains * Corn down as planting prospects rise By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 5 U.S. wheat futures rose as much as 3 percent on Monday to an 11-month high on fears that recent hot, dry weather will curb production in the United States, the world's largest exporter. Corn edged lower for a fourth straight session, while soybeans also eased slightly. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 2.3 percent to $7.32 a bushel by 0023 GMT, just below the session peak of $7.40-1/2 a bushel, the highest since late June 2013. "It has been very hot in the southern Plains, with temperatures between 90-100 degree Fahrenheit (32.2-37.8 Celsius)," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trade Australasia. "It puts another nail in the coffin of the U.S. hard red wheat crop." The U.S. National Weather Service said temperatures across the southern wheat Plains topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with forecasts for the hot, dry weather to continue into the week, raising the risk of further damage to the U.S. Hard Red wheat crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on April 29 that the winter wheat crop was rated 33 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the previous week and well below the five-year average of 49 percent, USDA said in its weekly crop progress report. Hard red winter wheat yields were expected to decline from a year ago due to dry conditions at planting last fall, followed by a harsh winter that likely damaged a larger-than-normal portion of the crop and a worsening drought. An annual crop tour of the top-growing state of Kansas on Thursday estimated the poorest production prospects in more than a decade, while Informa Economics on Friday slashed its U.S. winter wheat crop estimate by 120 million bushels to 1.496 billion bushels, the analytics firm said in a client note. July corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $4.98 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. Forecasts for dry weather across the U.S. Midwest eased fears of continued delays in plantings, which had underpinned gains in recent weeks. July soybeans future were little changed at $14.71-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.7 higher in the previous session. Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 732.75 16.75 +2.34% +3.61% 697.14 58 CBOT corn 498.00 -1.50 -0.30% -1.78% 504.77 38 CBOT soy 1468.25 -2.50 -0.17% +0.50% 1467.41 46 CBOT rice $15.48 -$0.02 -0.10% -0.26% $15.52 54 WTI crude $99.82 $0.06 +0.06% +0.06% $101.52 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.000 +0.01% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.09% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)