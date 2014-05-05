(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show corn eased for 4th session, not
third)
* Wheat soars as temperatures rise in Southern Plains
* Corn down as planting prospects rise
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 5 U.S. wheat futures rose as much as
3 percent on Monday to an 11-month high on fears that recent
hot, dry weather will curb production in the United States, the
world's largest exporter.
Corn edged lower for a fourth straight session, while
soybeans also eased slightly.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 2.3
percent to $7.32 a bushel by 0023 GMT, just below the session
peak of $7.40-1/2 a bushel, the highest since late June 2013.
"It has been very hot in the southern Plains, with
temperatures between 90-100 degree Fahrenheit (32.2-37.8
Celsius)," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trade
Australasia.
"It puts another nail in the coffin of the U.S. hard red
wheat crop."
The U.S. National Weather Service said temperatures across
the southern wheat Plains topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit on
Sunday, with forecasts for the hot, dry weather to continue into
the week, raising the risk of further damage to the U.S. Hard
Red wheat crop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on April 29 that the
winter wheat crop was rated 33 percent good to excellent, down 1
point from the previous week and well below the five-year
average of 49 percent, USDA said in its weekly crop progress
report.
Hard red winter wheat yields were expected to decline from a
year ago due to dry conditions at planting last fall, followed
by a harsh winter that likely damaged a larger-than-normal
portion of the crop and a worsening drought.
An annual crop tour of the top-growing state of Kansas on
Thursday estimated the poorest production prospects in more than
a decade, while Informa Economics on Friday slashed its U.S.
winter wheat crop estimate by 120 million bushels to 1.496
billion bushels, the analytics firm said in a client note.
July corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $4.98 a bushel,
having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday.
Forecasts for dry weather across the U.S. Midwest eased
fears of continued delays in plantings, which had underpinned
gains in recent weeks.
July soybeans future were little changed at $14.71-1/2
a bushel, having closed 0.7 higher in the previous session.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)