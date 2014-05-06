SYDNEY, May 6 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
third straight session on Tuesday, hit by worries that tensions
in Ukraine could disrupt grain supplies and concerns that U.S.
production may be curbed due to hot, dry weather across the
southern Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.45 percent
to $7.32-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Monday
when the grain hit a high of $7.40-1/2 a bushel, the strongest
since June 2013.
* July soybeans fell 0.31 percent to $14.58-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Monday.
* July corn fell 0.34 percent to $5.06-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said 31 percent of the U.S.
winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down
2 percentage points from the previous week and in line with
trade expectations.
* Scorching temperatures in the southern U.S. Plains over
the weekend stressed developing winter wheat crops that have
already endured months of drought, and relief is not expected
until mid-week, forecasters said on Monday.
* Farmers had planted just 29 percent of their corn crop as
of May 4, up 10 percentage points from a week earlier, according
to the USDA's weekly crop progress and condition report. That
compares with the five-year average of 42 percent and analyst
expectations of 33 percent.
* USDA after the close said the U.S. soybean crop was 5
percent planted, behind the five-year average of 11
percent and below an average of analyst estimates of 8 percent.
* Canadian canola stocks have grown to an all-time high for
this time of year, while wheat stocks are the biggest in 20
years, according to Statistics Canada estimates released on
Monday, reflecting a record-breaking harvest and backlog moving
crops by rail.
* Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in
fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday,
and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port
city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely
around where it began this week after an aimless session
overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity
in markets.
* Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday,
pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector
contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength
in the services sector and Apple shares rose above $600 for the
first time since late 2012.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April
0750 France Markit Services PMI April
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April
0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April
0900 Euro zone Retail sales March
1230 U.S. International trade March
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 732.25 3.25 +0.45% +2.27% 697.37 66
CBOT corn 506.25 -1.75 -0.34% +1.35% 505.47 50
CBOT soy 1458.75 -4.50 -0.31% -0.82% 1468.73 42
CBOT rice $15.52 $0.00 +0.00% +0.16% $15.52 56
WTI crude $99.47 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.29% $101.49 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.387 $0.000 -0.01% +0.02%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.10% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
