* U.S. wheat rises for 3rd day on supply concerns

* Ukraine crisis, U.S. weather buoy wheat prices

* Soy falls for 2nd day on ample supply, slow demand (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 6 Chicago wheat rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to trade near its highest in more than 13 months as political turmoil in leading supplier Ukraine and dry weather in the U.S. Plains stoked global supply concerns.

Soybeans lost more ground as plentiful supplies in South America and rising stocks of rival oilseed canola pressured the market, while corn edged lower, falling for four out of five sessions.

Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.6 percent to $7.33 a bushel by 0229 GMT, having closed up 1.8 percent on Monday. The front-month contract gained 0.4 percent to $7.24-1/4 a bushel, after climbing on Monday to $7.32 a bushel, its highest since March 28 last year.

July soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.59-1/2 a bushel, adding to a 0.5 percent decline on Monday, and July corn fell 0.2 percent to $5.07 a bushel.

After the market closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 31 percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from the previous week and in line with trade expectations.

"We have got slow pace of corn planting, we have slow pace of spring wheat planting and we have rapidly deteriorating condition of the winter wheat crop," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"There have been a number of supportive influences."

Scorching temperatures in the southern U.S. Plains over the weekend stressed developing winter wheat crops that have already endured months of drought, and relief is not expected until mid-week, forecasters said on Monday.

Temperatures set records in Kansas and Oklahoma on Sunday, with readings peaking at 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) in Wichita, Kansas.

Rising tensions in Ukraine lent additional support to the wheat market. Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday, and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.

The soybean market is being weighed down by ample oilseed supplies.

Canadian canola stocks have grown to an all-time high for this time of year, while wheat stocks are the biggest in 20 years, according to Statistics Canada estimates released on Monday, reflecting a record-breaking harvest and backlog moving crops by rail.

The USDA pegged export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 99,502 tonnes, below a range of trade estimates for 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes, highlighting slowing demand.

Farmers had planted 29 percent of their corn crop as of May 4, up 10 percentage points from a week earlier, according to the USDA's weekly crop progress and condition report. That compares with the five-year average of 42 percent and analyst expectations of 33 percent.

The USDA said the U.S. soybean crop was 5 percent planted , behind the five-year average of 11 percent and below an average of analyst estimates of 8 percent.

Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 733.00 4.00 +0.55% +2.37% 697.39 67 CBOT corn 507.00 -1.00 -0.20% +1.50% 505.49 50 CBOT soy 1459.50 -3.75 -0.26% -0.76% 1468.76 40 CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.13% $15.52 56 WTI crude $99.42 -$0.06 -0.06% -0.34% $101.49 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.388 $0.000 +0.02% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.13% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential