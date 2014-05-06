* U.S. wheat rises for 3rd day on supply concerns
* Ukraine crisis, U.S. weather buoy wheat prices
* Soy falls for 2nd day on ample supply, slow demand
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 6 Chicago wheat rose for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to trade near its highest in more
than 13 months as political turmoil in leading supplier Ukraine
and dry weather in the U.S. Plains stoked global supply
concerns.
Soybeans lost more ground as plentiful supplies in South
America and rising stocks of rival oilseed canola pressured the
market, while corn edged lower, falling for four out of five
sessions.
Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.6 percent to
$7.33 a bushel by 0229 GMT, having closed up 1.8 percent on
Monday. The front-month contract gained 0.4 percent to
$7.24-1/4 a bushel, after climbing on Monday to $7.32 a bushel,
its highest since March 28 last year.
July soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.59-1/2 a bushel,
adding to a 0.5 percent decline on Monday, and July corn
fell 0.2 percent to $5.07 a bushel.
After the market closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reported 31 percent of the winter wheat crop was
rated in good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points
from the previous week and in line with trade expectations.
"We have got slow pace of corn planting, we have slow pace
of spring wheat planting and we have rapidly deteriorating
condition of the winter wheat crop," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"There have been a number of supportive influences."
Scorching temperatures in the southern U.S. Plains over the
weekend stressed developing winter wheat crops that have already
endured months of drought, and relief is not expected until
mid-week, forecasters said on Monday.
Temperatures set records in Kansas and Oklahoma on Sunday,
with readings peaking at 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius)
in Wichita, Kansas.
Rising tensions in Ukraine lent additional support to the
wheat market. Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian
helicopter in fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk
on Monday, and Kiev drafted police special forces to the
southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a feared westward
spread of rebellion.
The soybean market is being weighed down by ample oilseed
supplies.
Canadian canola stocks have grown to an all-time high for
this time of year, while wheat stocks are the biggest in 20
years, according to Statistics Canada estimates released on
Monday, reflecting a record-breaking harvest and backlog moving
crops by rail.
The USDA pegged export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 99,502 tonnes, below a range of trade estimates
for 100,000 to 200,000 tonnes, highlighting slowing demand.
Farmers had planted 29 percent of their corn crop as of May
4, up 10 percentage points from a week earlier, according to the
USDA's weekly crop progress and condition report. That compares
with the five-year average of 42 percent and analyst
expectations of 33 percent.
The USDA said the U.S. soybean crop was 5 percent planted
, behind the five-year average of 11 percent and below
an average of analyst estimates of 8 percent.
Prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 733.00 4.00 +0.55% +2.37% 697.39 67
CBOT corn 507.00 -1.00 -0.20% +1.50% 505.49 50
CBOT soy 1459.50 -3.75 -0.26% -0.76% 1468.76 40
CBOT rice $15.51 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.13% $15.52 56
WTI crude $99.42 -$0.06 -0.06% -0.34% $101.49 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.388 $0.000 +0.02% +0.05%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.001 +0.13% +0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)