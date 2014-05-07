SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. wheat futures dipped from a
13-month high on Wednesday, but losses were capped by concerns
that U.S. output will be curbed by hot weather across the
southern Plains and heightened tensions in Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat, the most actively
traded contract, fell 0.5 percent to $7.35-1/2 a bushel, having
closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday when the grain hit a high of
$7.44 a bushel, the highest since June 2013.
* Front-month wheat fell 0.3 percent to $7.29-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 1.4 percent in the previous session
when prices touched a 13-month high.
* July soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $14.52-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
* July corn fell 0.3 percent to $5.16 a bushel, having
risen 1.9 percent in the previous session.
* Temperatures in parts of the southern Plains topped 100
degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday, and unseasonably high
temperatures and high winds persisted on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Monday said 31
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition, down from 33 percent a week earlier.
* Wheat also drawing support from rising fears that Ukraine
exports could be curbed as the country slides closer towards
war.
* The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn crop was 29
percent seeded, lagging the five-year average of 42 percent and
behind an average of trade estimates for 33 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely
around where it began this week after an aimless session
overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity
in markets.
* U.S. crude futures settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday,
but later rose in post-settlement trade after industry group the
American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks
decreased last week, defying analysts' expectations for a build.
* U.S. stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, closing at session
lows, with AIG pulling financial shares lower after
disappointing earnings and as a slide in Twitter took down other
names in the technology and internet space.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI April
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
Grains prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 735.50 -3.50 -0.47% +0.89% 698.26 68
CBOT corn 516.00 -1.50 -0.29% +1.57% 506.65 59
CBOT soy 1452.25 -7.25 -0.50% -0.75% 1469.95 35
CBOT rice $15.56 $0.00 +0.00% +0.42% $15.52 59
WTI crude $99.85 $0.35 +0.35% +0.37% $101.52 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.000 +0.03% +0.41%
USD/AUD 0.935 0.000 +0.01% +0.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)