* Wheat eases after rising almost 5 pct in last 3 sessions
* Soybeans weighed down by slowing demand, higher output
(Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 7 U.S. wheat dipped on Wednesday,
taking a breather after climbing to its highest in 13 months as
a relentless U.S. drought and turmoil in Ukraine threaten to
reduce world supplies.
Soybeans fell for a third consecutive session, trading near
Tuesday's one-month low with rising global oilseed supplies and
slowing demand from top importer China weighing on the market.
Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat, the most actively
traded contract, fell 0.3 percent to $7.36-1/2 a bushel by 0254
GMT. The front-month contract eased 0.3 percent to
$7.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent in the previous
session when prices hit $7.35, the highest since late March last
year.
July soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.53-3/4 a bushel,
not far from $14.43-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since April 7
touched on Tuesday. July corn lost 0.2 percent to $5.16
-1/2 a bushel.
"There is some profit-taking in wheat but we are still
bullish as the market has potential to rise further,"
said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"U.S. weather is one thing which is supporting wheat and the
other is tensions in Ukraine."
Temperatures in parts of the southern Plains topped 100
degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday, and unseasonably high
temperatures and high winds persisted on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said 31
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good to excellent
condition, down from 33 percent a week earlier.
Wheat was also drawing support from rising fears that
Ukraine exports could be curbed as the country slides closer
towards war.
The soybean market is being weighed down by slowing demand
in China, the world's top importer. Chinese importers have
defaulted on U.S. and Brazilian cargoes with falling domestic
demand eroding processing margins.
Brazil's grain belt is likely to produce a record 89 million
to 90 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Agriculture Minister
Neri Geller said at an event on Tuesday.
The ministry's crop supply agency Conab is due to release
its monthly soybean crop estimate on Thursday morning.
The USDA also said the U.S. corn crop was 29 percent seeded,
lagging the five-year average of 42 percent and behind an
average of trade estimates for 33 percent.
Prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 736.50 -2.50 -0.34% +2.86% 697.51 68
CBOT corn 516.50 -1.00 -0.19% +3.40% 505.81 59
CBOT soy 1453.75 -5.75 -0.39% -1.16% 1468.57 35
CBOT rice $15.56 $0.00 +0.00% +0.42% $15.52 59
WTI crude $100.04 $0.54 +0.54% +0.56% $101.52 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.005 +0.37% +0.40%
USD/AUD 0.934 0.007 +0.77% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)