By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 7 U.S. wheat dipped on Wednesday, taking a breather after climbing to its highest in 13 months as a relentless U.S. drought and turmoil in Ukraine threaten to reduce world supplies.

Soybeans fell for a third consecutive session, trading near Tuesday's one-month low with rising global oilseed supplies and slowing demand from top importer China weighing on the market.

Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.3 percent to $7.36-1/2 a bushel by 0254 GMT. The front-month contract eased 0.3 percent to $7.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit $7.35, the highest since late March last year.

July soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $14.53-3/4 a bushel, not far from $14.43-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since April 7 touched on Tuesday. July corn lost 0.2 percent to $5.16 -1/2 a bushel.

"There is some profit-taking in wheat but we are still bullish as the market has potential to rise further," said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"U.S. weather is one thing which is supporting wheat and the other is tensions in Ukraine."

Temperatures in parts of the southern Plains topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on Monday, and unseasonably high temperatures and high winds persisted on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said 31 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 33 percent a week earlier.

Wheat was also drawing support from rising fears that Ukraine exports could be curbed as the country slides closer towards war.

The soybean market is being weighed down by slowing demand in China, the world's top importer. Chinese importers have defaulted on U.S. and Brazilian cargoes with falling domestic demand eroding processing margins.

Brazil's grain belt is likely to produce a record 89 million to 90 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Agriculture Minister Neri Geller said at an event on Tuesday.

The ministry's crop supply agency Conab is due to release its monthly soybean crop estimate on Thursday morning.

The USDA also said the U.S. corn crop was 29 percent seeded, lagging the five-year average of 42 percent and behind an average of trade estimates for 33 percent.

Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 736.50 -2.50 -0.34% +2.86% 697.51 68 CBOT corn 516.50 -1.00 -0.19% +3.40% 505.81 59 CBOT soy 1453.75 -5.75 -0.39% -1.16% 1468.57 35 CBOT rice $15.56 $0.00 +0.00% +0.42% $15.52 59 WTI crude $100.04 $0.54 +0.54% +0.56% $101.52 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.393 $0.005 +0.37% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.934 0.007 +0.77% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)