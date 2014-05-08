SYDNEY, May 8 U.S. soybean futures rose for the
first time in four sessions on Thursday, rebounding from a
one-month low touched earlier in the week, but expectations of
weaker Chinese demand kept a lid on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.3 percent
to $7.35-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
* July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.49-1/4 a
bushel, having fallen 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* July corn was little changed at $5.14-1/4 a bushel,
having fallen 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* China's soy imports are expected to post a third monthly
fall from the 4.62 million tonnes recorded in March, analysts
said ahead of preliminary trade data due Thursday.
* Brazil should produce a record 89 million to 90 million
tonnes of soybeans this year, Agriculture Minister Neri Geller
said on Tuesday, above the 86.1 million tonnes forecast in April
by ministry agency Conab. The agency is set to release an
updated estimate on Thursday.
* The USDA said farmers seeded 29 percent of their intended
corn acres by Sunday, lagging the five-year average of 42
percent.
* On Friday, the USDA will release its first official
production estimate for the U.S. wheat crop, along with initial
forecasts for U.S. and world grain 2014/15 ending stocks.
* Wheat continues to draw support from scorching heat and
dryness in the U.S. Plains and turmoil in Ukraine, which have
threatened to reduce world supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro stepped back from a near two-month high against
the dollar early on Thursday ahead of an interest rate review by
the European Central Bank, while the greenback found a steadier
footing after this week's surprisingly large pullback.
* Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both
sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in
United States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating
tensions in Libya pushed Brent higher.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday after comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled continued support
for the economy, but the Nasdaq fell for a second session as
momentum names sold off.
DATA AHEAD (GMT) FOR THURSDAY
0145 HSBC Services PMI April
0200 China Imports/Exports April
1230 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
Grains prices at 0057 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 735.75 -2.00 -0.27% -0.44% 699.39 68
CBOT corn 514.25 0.25 +0.05% -0.63% 507.40 57
CBOT soy 1449.25 3.00 +0.21% -0.70% 1470.44 36
CBOT rice $15.54 $0.00 -0.03% -0.10% $15.53 43
WTI crude $100.83 $0.06 +0.06% +1.34% $101.57 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.391 $0.000 -0.01% -0.14%
USD/AUD 0.933 0.000 -0.01% -0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)