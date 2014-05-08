* U.S. wheat falls for 2nd day after strong rally * Soybeans recover from 1-month low, corn ticks higher * China's April soybean imports 6.5 mln tonnes-customs (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 8 Chicago wheat fell for a second session on Thursday as receding political tensions in Ukraine prompted some investors to liquidate their long positions although losses were contained ahead of a key U.S. supply-demand report. Soybeans edged higher, recovering from Wednesday's one-month low with support from China's soybean imports which climbed 41.2 percent in the January-April period to 21.85 million tonnes. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.6 percent to $7.33 a bushel by 0343 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. July soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.51-1/2 a bushel after sliding to $14.41-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest since April 3. July corn added 0.2 percent to $5.15 a bushel. "All the cargoes that Chinese importers booked aggressively in the past months are arriving now which is supporting prices, but this is also creating a glut of beans," said Vanessa Tan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Going forward, let's say from June onwards, imports should start declining as importers are slowing down." China imported 6.5 million tonnes in April, up from March's 4.62 million tonnes and up 63.5 percent from a year ago, according to official Customs data issued on Thursday. The market had expected imports to post a third monthly fall from the 4.62 million tonnes recorded in March. Brazil should produce a record 89 million to 90 million tonnes of soybeans this year, Agriculture Minister Neri Geller said on Tuesday, above the 86.1 million tonnes forecast in April by ministry agency Conab. The agency is set to release an updated estimate on Thursday. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its first official production estimate for the U.S. wheat crop, along with initial forecasts for U.S. and world grain 2014/15 ending stocks. The wheat market faced pressure as concerns eased over supplies from the Black Sea region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back from the brink of violent dismemberment. "The wheat market has quietened down a bit before the USDA report tomorrow night," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. "There was talk about Russian troops moving away from Ukrainian border, (and) it has take some steam out of the market." Improved wheat planting conditions in Australia, the world's second largest supplier, added to the pressure on prices. There were reports of widespread rains across Western Australia, the country's top exporting state. Prices at 0343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 733.00 -4.75 -0.64% +0.55% 698.18 68 CBOT corn 515.00 1.00 +0.19% +1.38% 506.62 58 CBOT soy 1451.50 5.25 +0.36% -0.80% 1469.93 39 CBOT rice $15.52 -$0.03 -0.19% +0.00% $15.53 43 WTI crude $100.88 $0.11 +0.11% +1.39% $101.57 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.392 $0.004 +0.31% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.937 0.010 +1.11% +1.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)