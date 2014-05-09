* Corn, wheat, soy edge lower ahead of USDA report

* Wheat up 2.6 pct this week, fourth week of gains

* U.S. wheat outlook to match last year -analysts (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 9 U.S. wheat futures were on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains on Friday, with harsh crop-weather in the U.S. Plains and political turmoil in Ukraine pushing prices higher.

Soybeans edged lower, giving up some of last session's gains which were driven by tight U.S. supplies and higher-than-expected Chinese imports.

Trading in grain and oilseed markets was subdued ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop production and supply-demand reports, which will include the government's first winter-wheat production forecasts of the season.

"It is sideways price action ahead of tonight's supply and demand report from the USDA," said Paul Deane, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.

"The attention will focus on old crop fundamentals, particularly around U.S. grain exports and U.S. soybean imports. We will also get to know USDA's view on the winter wheat crop."

Chicago Board of Trade benchmark July wheat has added 2.6 percent this week, taking the four straight weeks of gains to nearly 10 percent.

Corn has rise more than 3 percent this week, recouping last week's losses while soybeans are down for a third week in a row.

Wheat had fallen 0.1 percent to $7.34-1/2 a bushel by 0322 GMT on Friday, corn was down 0.3 percent at $5.15 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $14.66-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. government will give its first forecast for the 2014/15 hard red winter wheat crop on Friday, and analysts on average are expecting it to be above last year's 744 million bushels, despite one of the harshest winters on record and a severe drought.

Some analysts think the USDA's wheat forecast will be optimistic, given that the figure is based on conditions as of May 1, before a spell of record-setting heat and dryness hit last week, stressing the developing wheat crop.

In addition to the declining U.S. crop condition, political unrest in Ukraine, one of the top wheat exporters, underpinned prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday on pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back from the brink of violent dismemberment.

Pro-Russian separatists on Thursday, however, defied Putin and voted in favour of holding a referendum on independence.

The USDA could trim its forecast for 2013/14 corn ending stocks from its April figure of 1.331 billion bushels, given the strong pace of corn exports.

For 2013/14 soybean stocks, analysts are expecting the USDA to keep its estimates broadly unchanged with average forecasts pointing to 134 million bushels compared with 135 million bushels - a 10-year low - in the report published in April.

Prices at 0322 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 734.50 -0.75 -0.10% -0.61% 699.35 66 CBOT corn 515.00 -1.50 -0.29% -0.48% 507.43 58 CBOT soy 1466.75 -2.75 -0.19% +0.50% 1471.03 45 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.01 -0.06% -0.42% $15.53 36 WTI crude $100.46 $0.20 +0.20% -0.31% $101.52 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.384 -$0.004 -0.26% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.936 0.009 +1.00% +0.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)