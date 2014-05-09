* Rising stocks, improving planting weather weigh on corn
* Soy higher, led by front months on tight U.S. supplies
* Wheat down for 3rd day but clings to weekly gain
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 9 U.S. corn futures fell 1.7
percent on Friday, retreating from a one-month high after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecasts of global
inventories above trade expectations, traders said.
Wheat also fell, but nearby soybean futures surged after the
USDA in a monthly supply/demand report cut its forecast of
old-crop U.S. ending stocks more than expected.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, July corn settled down
9 cents at $5.07-1/2 per bushel after touching a one-month top
at $5.22-3/4.
July soybeans ended up 17-1/2 cents at $14.87 a
bushel, while July wheat finished down 12-3/4 cents at
$7.22-1/2 a bushel.
Corn declined after the USDA raised its forecast for 2013-14
world ending stocks of the grain to 168.42 million tonnes, up 10
million from April and above a range of estimates.
The government projected 2014-15 world corn ending stocks at
181.73 million tonnes, the most since 1999-2000.
"The world carry-out was a killer. Those are big world
numbers," said Dan Cekander, an analyst with Newedge USA.
The corn market rallied briefly in volatile moves shortly
after the USDA data was released, supported by the government
lowering its U.S. 2013-14 corn ending stocks forecast to 1.146
billion bushels, below a range of trade estimates.
But "the global ending stocks are trumping the tight U.S.
ending stocks," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics & Consulting.
Improving weather for planting in the U.S. Midwest also
added pressure. Some traders expect that the USDA might report
planting progress at around 60 percent in its next weekly
progress report on Monday, up from 29 percent as of May 4.
"I am looking at weather maps for next two weeks, and there
is just better weather for this northern Corn Belt," Cekander
said.
SOYBEANS UP, LED BY NEARBYS
Soybeans advanced, led by nearby months, after the USDA
lowered its forecast of 2013/14 U.S. soy ending stocks to 130
million bushels, below an average of analyst estimates for 134
million.
"You have old-crop supplies that are razor tight on
soybeans. We were relying on the new-crop numbers to carry us
through, but we have to make sure that we get a crop," said Don
Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Benchmark July soybeans gained 1 percent for the week.
Gains were limited in back months after the USDA forecast
that U.S. soy ending stocks would surge to 330 million bushels
at the end of 2014/15. CBOT new-crop November soybeans
settled up 2-1/4 cents at $12.26-1/4 a bushel.
WHEAT SETS BACK
CBOT wheat futures fell as investors took profits after
USDA's monthly report offered no major surprises.
Most-active CBOT July wheat sagged for a third
straight session after reaching its highest level since June
2013 on Tuesday. Front-month wheat set back from its
highest level in more than a year on continuous charts.
Yet for the week, July wheat gained 6-1/2 cents, or
0.9 percent, buoyed by searing heat this week that stressed
crops in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt.
In its first estimates of the 2014 harvest, the USDA pegged
U.S. winter wheat production at 1.403 billion bushels and the
hard red winter wheat crop at 746 million bushels, roughly in
line with trade expectations.
Traders continue to monitor developments in Ukraine, a key
shipper of wheat and corn, where pro-Moscow rebels plan a
referendum on Sunday.
Prices at 1513 CDT (2013 GMT):
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG PCT CHG
CBOT corn 507.50 -9.00 -1.7 20.3
CBOT soy 1487.00 17.50 1.2 13.3
CBOT meal 487.30 6.60 1.4 11.3
CBOT soyoil 41.18 0.06 0.2 6.1
CBOT wheat 722.50 -12.75 -1.7 19.4
CBOT rice 1543.00 -7.00 -0.5 -0.5
EU wheat 207.75 -0.25 -0.1 -0.6
US crude 100.12 -0.15 -0.1 1.7
Dow Jones 16,583 32 0.2 0.0
Gold 1,288.84 -0.16 0.0 6.9
Euro/dollar 1.3758 -0.0082 -0.6 0.8
Dollar Index 79.8650 0.5040 0.6 -0.2
Baltic Freight 997 -11 -1.1 -56.2
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Andrew Hay and
Andre Grenon)