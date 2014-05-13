* Further crop damage reins in wheat losses -analysts * Corn little changed despite rapid planting pace * Soybean prices rebound from losses of 1.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 13 U.S. wheat futures fell for the fifth session on Tuesday as prices continued to come under pressure from U.S. forecasts for ample global stocks, though confirmation of crop damage in the world's largest exporter reined in losses. Corn was little changed despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging planting progress in excess of market expectations, while soybean prices firmed, rebounding from losses of 1.5 percent the day before. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures fell 0.28 percent to $7.13 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday when prices hit a two-week low of $7.00 a bushel. "I think the USDA report is continuing to put pressure on prices," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. "We have also seen some good rains through the hard red winter wheat belt too and that is adding to the pressure." Wheat has shed more than 3 percent since Friday, when the USDA pegged global wheat production at 697 million tonnes and forecast that world stocks would rise by almost 1 million tonnes to 187.4 million tonnes by the end of the crop year. Wheat is down 3.5 percent over the last five sessions. Despite prices tumbling in recent days, analysts said the losses in wheat were being capped by confirmation of further crop damage in the United States. The USDA said 30 percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier and the lowest for this time of year since 1996. The rating matched analyst expectations. July corn futures were little changed at $4.99-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday. Corn planting was 59 percent complete as of May 11, up from 29 percent a week earlier and 1 percentage point ahead of the average mid-May pace from 2009 to 2013, the USDA said. Analysts had expected corn planting to be 55 percent complete. July soybeans rose 0.39 percent to $14.71 a bushel, having closed down 1.46 percent on Monday. Soybean planting was 20 percent complete, up 15 percentage points from last week and 1 percentage point behind the five-year average. A year ago, soybean planting was 5 percent complete. Analysts had expected soybean planting to be 17 percent finished. Grains prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 713.00 -2.00 -0.28% -1.31% 700.23 47 CBOT corn 499.75 0.25 +0.05% -1.53% 507.64 41 CBOT soy 1471.00 5.75 +0.39% -1.08% 1475.14 51 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.02 +0.13% -0.58% $15.51 33 WTI crude $100.56 -$0.03 -0.03% +0.57% $101.44 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.376 $0.000 -0.01% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.935 0.000 -0.04% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)