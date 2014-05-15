SYDNEY, May 15 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
seventh consecutive session on Thursday as the grain continued
to come under sustained pressure from forecasts for ample global
stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.1 percent
to $6.89-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on
Wednesday, its biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks.
* Wheat has fallen 6.7 percent over the past seven sessions
as it retreats from a recent 10-month high.
* July soybeans were unchanged at $14.86-3/4 a bushel,
having firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
* July corn was little changed at $4.95-1/4 a bushel,
having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat remains under pressure from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's most recent forecast for ample global supplies.
* Soybeans under pressure as U.S. processors likely crushed
more than 132 million bushels last month, the highest April rate
in five years as robust domestic demand tempered the typical
seasonal slowdown, a Reuters poll found.
MARKET NEWS
* The British pound fell from a 16-month high versus the
euro and dropped to a one-month low against the dollar on
Wednesday after the Bank of England surprised investors by
saying it has no plans for near-term monetary tightening.
* Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as a draw on U.S.
crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, contract delivery point
and gasoline stocks pushed Brent and U.S. crude to three week
highs.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500
retreating from recent record highs, as small caps resumed their
sell-off and consumer discretionary shares lagged.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Preliminary Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Preliminary Q1 GDP
0900 Euro zone Final inflation April
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Consumer prices April
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May
1315 U.S. Industrial output April
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May
Grains prices at 0013 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 689.25 -1.00 -0.14% -2.82% 700.45 31
CBOT corn 495.25 -0.25 -0.05% -1.49% 506.98 38
CBOT soy 1486.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.20% 1477.23 55
CBOT rice $15.29 $0.00 +0.03% -0.26% $15.48 25
WTI crude $102.01 -$0.36 -0.35% +0.30% $101.64 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.372 $0.001 +0.04% +0.12%
USD/AUD 0.937 -0.001 -0.09% +0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)