* Wheat falls for 7th day, near lowest since April 24

* Improved U.S. weather, ample supplies weigh on wheat

* Soybeans buoyed by tight U.S. domestic supplies (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 15 U.S. wheat lost more ground on Thursday to trade around its lowest in three weeks as forecasts of improved U.S. weather and ample global supplies weighed on the market.

Soybeans, meanwhile, climbed to their highest since May 12 on expectations of strong demand from domestic processing industry amid tightening old-crop supplies.

"The weather outlook over the next two weeks is generally favourable for wheat yields, while most of the U.S. Midwest gets below average rainfall which is positive for corn plantings to finish with minimal yield penalties," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.

"Overall U.S. weather looks negative for grain prices."

Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT. The market has lost nearly 7 percent in seven sessions due to the outlook for higher supply.

July soybeans gained 0.3 percent $14.90-3/4 a bushel and July corn added 0.1 percent to $4.96 a bushel after giving up 1.4 percent in the previous session.

The wheat market remains under pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent forecast for ample global supplies.

Soybeans are being underpinned on hopes of strong domestic demand.

U.S. processors likely crushed more than 132 million bushels last month, the highest April rate in five years as robust domestic demand tempered the typical seasonal slowdown, a Reuters poll found.

Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 6,000 contracts in wheat and bought 1,000 in soybeans.

Crop planting in Western Canada, a major growing area of wheat, canola and oats, has fallen well behind the usual pace as cool, wet weather idles farmers.

Just six percent of the overall crop was planted as of Monday, down from last year's 10 percent and well off the norm of around one-quarter seeded by this time of year, according to CWB. Prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 688.50 -1.75 -0.25% -3.71% 699.97 31 CBOT corn 496.00 0.50 +0.10% -0.70% 507.18 38 CBOT soy 1490.75 4.00 +0.27% +1.74% 1476.16 54 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.03 +0.20% -0.07% $15.49 25 WTI crude $102.08 -$0.29 -0.28% +0.37% $101.64 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.372 -$0.004 -0.27% -0.87% USD/AUD 0.937 0.001 +0.13% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)