* Wheat falls for 7th day, near lowest since April 24
* Improved U.S. weather, ample supplies weigh on wheat
* Soybeans buoyed by tight U.S. domestic supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 15 U.S. wheat lost more ground on
Thursday to trade around its lowest in three weeks as forecasts
of improved U.S. weather and ample global supplies weighed on
the market.
Soybeans, meanwhile, climbed to their highest since May 12
on expectations of strong demand from domestic processing
industry amid tightening old-crop supplies.
"The weather outlook over the next two weeks is generally
favourable for wheat yields, while most of the U.S. Midwest gets
below average rainfall which is positive for corn plantings to
finish with minimal yield penalties," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.
"Overall U.S. weather looks negative for grain prices."
Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.3 percent to
$6.88-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT. The market has lost nearly 7
percent in seven sessions due to the outlook for higher supply.
July soybeans gained 0.3 percent $14.90-3/4 a bushel
and July corn added 0.1 percent to $4.96 a bushel after
giving up 1.4 percent in the previous session.
The wheat market remains under pressure from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's most recent forecast for ample
global supplies.
Soybeans are being underpinned on hopes of strong domestic
demand.
U.S. processors likely crushed more than 132 million bushels
last month, the highest April rate in five years as robust
domestic demand tempered the typical seasonal slowdown, a
Reuters poll found.
Commodity funds sold a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 6,000
contracts in wheat and bought 1,000 in soybeans.
Crop planting in Western Canada, a major growing area of
wheat, canola and oats, has fallen well behind the usual pace as
cool, wet weather idles farmers.
Just six percent of the overall crop was planted as of
Monday, down from last year's 10 percent and well off the norm
of around one-quarter seeded by this time of year, according to
CWB.
Prices at 0224 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 688.50 -1.75 -0.25% -3.71% 699.97 31
CBOT corn 496.00 0.50 +0.10% -0.70% 507.18 38
CBOT soy 1490.75 4.00 +0.27% +1.74% 1476.16 54
CBOT rice $15.31 $0.03 +0.20% -0.07% $15.49 25
WTI crude $102.08 -$0.29 -0.28% +0.37% $101.64 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.372 -$0.004 -0.27% -0.87%
USD/AUD 0.937 0.001 +0.13% +0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)