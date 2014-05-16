* U.S. corn down 4.3 pct this week, hovers near 7-week low

* Farmers seen boosting planting as U.S. weather improves

* Wheat prices down 6.3 pct this week, biggest in 11 months (Adds details, quotes; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 16 Chicago corn edged higher on Friday but is still on track for its biggest weekly loss since July as forecasts for improved weather in the U.S. grain belt boost expectations that farmers will make rapid planting progress.

Wheat slid to its lowest in more than three weeks, down more than 8 percent in eight consecutive sessions of decline on an outlook for ample world supplies and improved weather in the drought-hit U.S. Plains.

Chicago Board Of Trade corn is down 4.4 percent for the week, the biggest slide in nearly 10 months. The contract hit a low of $4.81-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, its weakest since March 31.

July wheat has lost 6.3 percent this week, the most since June. July soybeans were down 0.3 percent for the week, the third weekly decline since late April.

"The outlook for corn prices is bearish because of improving U.S. weather, which is allowing farmers to carry out the field work for planting corn," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

On Friday, July corn was up 0.2 percent to $4.85-1/4 a bushel by 0318 GMT, July wheat down 0.3 percent to $6.76-1/2 a bushel and July soybeans little changed at $14.71-1/2 a bushel.

The pace of corn planting has picked up in the U.S. Midwest following weeks of delays in key growing areas such as Iowa, traders said.

The weather is also forecast to improve for the wheat crop in the U.S. Plains where the hard red winter crop was hit by a severe drought.

Scattered showers are seen in the central U.S. Plains from Friday into the weekend with a better chance for rain forecast for the end of next week, Commodity Weather Group said.

Old-crop corn export sales of 343,000 tonnes were in line with expectations, while old-crop soybean export sales of 73,600 tonnes topped the range of analysts' forecasts.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's export sales report released on Thursday morning showed old-crop export sales of wheat were just 54,900 tonnes, below trade forecasts for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes.

National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly crush data showed the pace of crushing was roughly in line with expectations during April. Traders said a bigger-than-expected crush was needed to fuel buying at current levels.

NOPA said processors crushed 132.667 million bushels of soybeans during April, the heaviest for the month in five years. Prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 676.50 -1.75 -0.26% -4.62% 700.03 29 CBOT corn 485.25 1.00 +0.21% -3.48% 506.64 33 CBOT soy 1471.50 1.25 +0.09% -0.83% 1476.72 44 CBOT rice $15.38 $0.00 +0.00% +0.36% $15.48 49 WTI crude $101.96 $0.46 +0.45% -0.40% $101.68 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.372 -$0.004 -0.28% -0.88% USD/AUD 0.936 0.000 -0.02% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)