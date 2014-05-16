* U.S. corn down 4.3 pct this week, hovers near 7-week low
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 16 Chicago corn edged higher on
Friday but is still on track for its biggest weekly loss since
July as forecasts for improved weather in the U.S. grain belt
boost expectations that farmers will make rapid planting
progress.
Wheat slid to its lowest in more than three weeks, down more
than 8 percent in eight consecutive sessions of decline on an
outlook for ample world supplies and improved weather in the
drought-hit U.S. Plains.
Chicago Board Of Trade corn is down 4.4 percent for
the week, the biggest slide in nearly 10 months. The contract
hit a low of $4.81-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, its weakest since
March 31.
July wheat has lost 6.3 percent this week, the most
since June. July soybeans were down 0.3 percent for the
week, the third weekly decline since late April.
"The outlook for corn prices is bearish because of improving
U.S. weather, which is allowing farmers to carry out the field
work for planting corn," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of
research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
On Friday, July corn was up 0.2 percent to $4.85-1/4 a
bushel by 0318 GMT, July wheat down 0.3 percent to $6.76-1/2 a
bushel and July soybeans little changed at $14.71-1/2 a bushel.
The pace of corn planting has picked up in the U.S. Midwest
following weeks of delays in key growing areas such as Iowa,
traders said.
The weather is also forecast to improve for the wheat crop
in the U.S. Plains where the hard red winter crop was hit by a
severe drought.
Scattered showers are seen in the central U.S. Plains from
Friday into the weekend with a better chance for rain forecast
for the end of next week, Commodity Weather Group said.
Old-crop corn export sales of 343,000 tonnes were
in line with expectations, while old-crop soybean export sales
of 73,600 tonnes topped the range of analysts'
forecasts.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's export sales report
released on Thursday morning showed old-crop export sales of
wheat were just 54,900 tonnes, below trade forecasts for 100,000
to 300,000 tonnes.
National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly crush data
showed the pace of crushing was roughly in line with
expectations during April. Traders said a bigger-than-expected
crush was needed to fuel buying at current levels.
NOPA said processors crushed 132.667 million bushels of
soybeans during April, the heaviest for the month in five years.
