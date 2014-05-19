SYDNEY, May 19 U.S. wheat futures fell 1 percent on Monday, sliding for a ninth straight session, as forecasts called for rains across key growing regions this week, pushing prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 1.0 percent to $6.67-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $6.65-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since April 11. Wheat closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. * July corn fell 1.0 percent to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, just about the session low of $4.78-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 11. Corn closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $14.62 a bushel, having fallen 0.2 percent on Friday. * Wheat came under pressure as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast rain for many key U.S. growing regions. * Rains will ease stress on U.S. winter crops, while aiding soil moisture ahead of planting of spring wheat. * Egypt, one of the world's largest importers of wheat, bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for shipment on June 20-30, the main government wheat-buying entity said on Friday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday that private exporters reported the sale of 180,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year to unknown destinations, which traders said was likely China. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to a relatively steady start on Monday after two punishing weeks as investors waited for fresh data before deciding on whether bears still hold the upper hand. * Brent crude oil rose on Friday to end nearly 2 percent higher on the week, boosted by concerns over output in Libya, where recently opened fields were closed again and clashes erupted in the east. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a late-day rebound as small-cap names edged up after recent weakness and consumer discretionary shares advanced. Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.75 -6.50 -0.96% -1.55% 699.48 24 CBOT corn 478.75 -4.75 -0.98% -1.14% 504.94 26 CBOT soy 1462.00 -3.00 -0.20% -0.56% 1476.71 39 CBOT rice $15.45 $0.05 +0.32% +0.46% $15.46 55 WTI crude $102.06 $0.04 +0.04% +0.04% $101.77 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.001 +0.07% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.936 0.000 -0.01% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)