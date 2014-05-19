* U.S. wheat down almost 10 pct in 9 days of losses

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 19 Chicago wheat dropped 1 percent on Monday to a five-week low, with improving weather in the drought-hit U.S. Plains and prospects of plentiful global supplies dragging on prices.

Corn slid to its lowest since March 11 due to expectations for good progress on planting across much of the U.S. Midwest in the coming weeks.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat had fallen 1 percent to $6.67-1/2 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after hitting a session low of $6.65-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since April 11.

July corn lost nearly 1 percent to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, just above the intra-day low of $4.77-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since March 11.

"Global wheat production prospects are holding up," said Vyanne Lai, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"Risks in Ukraine are still real but at this stage unless pro-Russian rebels take control of the ports, we expect exports from the region to remain reasonably robust."

The wheat market is facing pressure as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast rains for many key U.S. growing regions. Rains will ease stress on U.S. winter crops, while aiding soil moisture ahead of the planting of spring wheat.

Importers continued to buy wheat from Ukraine despite the political turmoil.

Egypt, one of the world's largest importers of wheat, bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for shipment from June 20-30, the main government wheat-buying entity said on Friday.

The West should impose tougher sanctions on Russia, which is waging a "hidden war" in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia said in an interview.

The United States and the European Union have already imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russian individuals and some companies, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of stoking the eastern rebellions, a charge Putin has denied.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to May 13, regulatory data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday that private exporters reported the sale of 180,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year to unknown destinations, which traders said was likely China.

July soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $14.67-3/4 a bushel.

Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 667.50 -6.75 -1.00% -3.30% 699.56 24 CBOT corn 478.75 -4.75 -0.98% -3.38% 505.73 26 CBOT soy 1467.75 2.75 +0.19% -1.28% 1476.81 42 CBOT rice $15.43 $0.03 +0.19% +0.98% $15.47 53 WTI crude $102.18 $0.16 +0.16% +0.16% $101.77 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 -$0.005 -0.37% -0.97% USD/AUD 0.936 0.000 +0.02% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)