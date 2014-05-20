SYDNEY, May 20 U.S. wheat futures rose 1 percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said planting of the spring crop was behind market expectations and the condition of U.S. Hard Red wheat continued to deteriorate. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 1.0 percent to $6.81 a bushel, having closed up slightly on Monday for its first gain in nine sessions. * July rose 0.3 percent to $4.78-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $14.87-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday. * Spring wheat planting was 49 percent complete, the USDA said, up from 34 percent in the previous week, but behind expectations for the planting to be 52 percent complete. * Hard red winter wheat, stressed by dry conditions, continued to deteriorate in the U.S. Plains. USDA said winter wheat was rated 29 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier. * Farmers had planted 73 percent of their corn acreage as of May 18, up from 59 percent last week. The five-year average for this time of year is 76 percent. * Soybean planting was 33 percent complete, compared with the five-year average of 38 percent. * Analysts had expected corn planting to be 74 percent complete and soybean planting to be 35 percent complete. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices April 0800 Italy Industrial orders March 1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales Grains prices at 0022 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 681.00 6.50 +0.96% +0.41% 699.92 27 CBOT corn 478.75 1.50 +0.31% -1.14% 504.94 28 CBOT soy 1487.75 2.50 +0.17% +1.19% 1477.57 50 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.01 +0.07% -0.29% $15.46 44 WTI crude $102.54 -$0.07 -0.07% +0.51% $101.80 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.002 +0.14% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.933 -0.003 -0.33% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)