* USDA report shows planting of spring wheat behind expectations * Corn rebounds from near three-month low * Soybeans steady after Monday's more than 1 percent rise By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 20 Chicago wheat futures rose 1 percent on Tuesday, after hitting a two-month low in the previous session, as delays in plantings of spring wheat and confirmation of further damage to the U.S. winter crop spurred gains. Corn rose, recovering from a more than 1 percent drop seen on Monday, while soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 0.93 percent to $6.80-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT. Prices reached a low of $6.62-3/4 a bushel on Monday - the weakest since March 12, before closing up slightly for its first gain in nine sessions. Wheat drew support from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed spring wheat planting was 49 percent complete, up from 34 percent in the previous week but still behind expectations for 52 percent. Analysts, however, said the gains may be short-lived. "The market may be focused on delays, but they will soon realise that the moisture is good for yields," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. In North Dakota, the largest producer of spring wheat, just 25 percent of the crop had been seeded compared to the five-year average of 55 percent. Hard red winter wheat, stressed by dry conditions, continued to deteriorate in the U.S. Plains. The USDA said winter wheat was rated 29 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier. July corn futures rose 0.52 percent to $4.79-3/4 a bushel, recovering from Monday's low of $4.76-1/4 a bushel - the weakest since early March. Farmers had planted 73 percent of their corn acreage as of May 18, up from 59 percent last week. The five-year average for this time of year is 76 percent. Analysts had expected corn planting to be 74 percent complete. July soybeans futures were little changed at $14.86 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday. The USDA said soybean planting was 33 percent complete, compared with the five-year average of 38 percent and below market expectations of 35 percent complete. Grains prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 680.75 6.25 +0.93% +0.37% 699.91 36 CBOT corn 479.75 2.50 +0.52% -0.93% 504.98 29 CBOT soy 1486.00 0.75 +0.05% +1.07% 1477.51 50 CBOT rice $15.32 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.39% $15.46 43 WTI crude $102.62 $0.01 +0.01% +0.59% $101.80 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.371 $0.002 +0.14% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.005 -0.54% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)