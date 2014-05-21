SYDNEY, May 21 U.S. corn futures hit a fresh 10-week low in early Asian trading on Wednesday as confirmation that U.S. farmers rapidly accelerated planting last week weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.68-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * July soybeans little changed at $14.69 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Tuesday. * July corn unchanged at $4.73-1/2 a bushel after earlier hit a 10-week low of $4.72-1/2 a bushel. Corn closed down 0.73 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late said on Monday that U.S. soybeans were 33 percent planted as of Sunday, short of the average mid-May pace of 38 percent planted. * The USDA also said the corn crop was 73 percent planted as of Sunday, just behind the seasonal average of 76 percent. * The USDA said on Monday that winter wheat, stressed by dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, was rated just 29 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier. * The USDA also reported spring wheat planting was 49 percent complete, behind expectations for 52 percent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday for a fifth straight session, undermined by a persistent drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which analysts say reflects uncertainty about global growth prospects. * Brent rose modestly on Tuesday supported by instability in Libya, pulling U.S. oil for July delivery higher in spite of expectations for an increase in domestic stockpiles. * U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, with major indexes hitting session lows in afternoon trading, led by losses in the retail sector after disappointing results from Staples and TJX Companies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 EZ Consumer Confidence Flash May 1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 668.50 -2.00 -0.30% -0.89% 698.61 26 CBOT corn 473.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.79% 502.57 25 CBOT soy 1469.00 -0.75 -0.05% -1.09% 1477.98 43 CBOT rice $15.34 $0.04 +0.26% -0.39% $15.45 45 WTI crude $102.83 $0.50 +0.49% +0.21% $101.81 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.01% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.922 -0.002 -0.25% -1.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)