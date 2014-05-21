SYDNEY, May 21 U.S. corn futures hit a fresh
10-week low in early Asian trading on Wednesday as confirmation
that U.S. farmers rapidly accelerated planting last week weighed
on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.3 percent
to $6.68-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* July soybeans little changed at $14.69 a bushel,
having slid 1 percent on Tuesday.
* July corn unchanged at $4.73-1/2 a bushel after
earlier hit a 10-week low of $4.72-1/2 a bushel. Corn closed
down 0.73 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture late said on Monday
that U.S. soybeans were 33 percent planted as of Sunday, short
of the average mid-May pace of 38 percent planted.
* The USDA also said the corn crop was 73 percent planted as
of Sunday, just behind the seasonal average of 76 percent.
* The USDA said on Monday that winter wheat, stressed by dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains, was rated just 29 percent good to
excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.
* The USDA also reported spring wheat planting was 49
percent complete, behind expectations for 52 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar fell against the yen on Tuesday for a fifth
straight session, undermined by a persistent drop in U.S.
Treasury yields, which analysts say reflects uncertainty about
global growth prospects.
* Brent rose modestly on Tuesday supported by instability in
Libya, pulling U.S. oil for July delivery higher in spite of
expectations for an increase in domestic stockpiles.
* U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, with major
indexes hitting session lows in afternoon trading, led by losses
in the retail sector after disappointing results from Staples
and TJX Companies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 EZ Consumer Confidence Flash May
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 0034 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 668.50 -2.00 -0.30% -0.89% 698.61 26
CBOT corn 473.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.79% 502.57 25
CBOT soy 1469.00 -0.75 -0.05% -1.09% 1477.98 43
CBOT rice $15.34 $0.04 +0.26% -0.39% $15.45 45
WTI crude $102.83 $0.50 +0.49% +0.21% $101.81 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.01% -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.922 -0.002 -0.25% -1.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)