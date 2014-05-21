* Corn ticks up after hitting lowest since March 4
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 21 Chicago corn edged up on
Wednesday, after dropping to its lowest since March 4 earlier in
the session on expectations of rapid planting progress in the
U.S. Midwest.
Wheat fell for a tenth session out of 11 with plentiful
global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters,
while soybeans rose half a percent, paring Tuesday's losses.
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn gained 0.4 percent to
$4.75-1/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT, after sliding earlier in the day
to $4.72-1/2 a bushel, lowest since March 4.
July wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.68-3/4 a bushel,
adding to Tuesday's decline of 0.6 percent, while July soybeans
rose 0.5 percent to $14.76-3/4 a bushel after sliding 1
percent on Tuesday.
"U.S. corn needs to get in the ground quite quickly or we
will see some minor yield losses," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "We should get
close to 90 to 95 percent done in the next week."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday the
corn crop was 73 percent planted as of Sunday, just behind the
seasonal average of 76 percent. U.S. soybeans were 33 percent
planted as of Sunday, short of the average mid-May pace of 38
percent planted.
There was scattered planting progress around the region as
wet conditions kept some farmers out of the fields, dealers
said. But weather models suggest that the U.S. corn belt is
going to see good planting weather from the Dakotas to the
eastern Midwest.
The USDA said on Monday that winter wheat, stressed by dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains, was rated just 29 percent good to
excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.
The USDA also reported spring wheat planting was 49 percent
complete, behind expectations for 52 percent.
But abundant global supplies are likely to keep a cap on
U.S. wheat futures.
Prices at 0317 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 668.75 -1.75 -0.26% -0.85% 698.62 27
CBOT corn 475.25 1.75 +0.37% -0.42% 502.63 28
CBOT soy 1476.75 7.00 +0.48% -0.57% 1478.24 49
CBOT rice $15.33 $0.03 +0.16% +0.00% $15.43 44
WTI crude $102.91 $0.58 +0.57% +0.29% $101.81 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.00% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.11% -1.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
