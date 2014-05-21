* Corn ticks up after hitting lowest since March 4

* Wheat weighed down by abundant global supplies (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 21 Chicago corn edged up on Wednesday, after dropping to its lowest since March 4 earlier in the session on expectations of rapid planting progress in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat fell for a tenth session out of 11 with plentiful global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters, while soybeans rose half a percent, paring Tuesday's losses.

Chicago Board Of Trade July corn gained 0.4 percent to $4.75-1/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT, after sliding earlier in the day to $4.72-1/2 a bushel, lowest since March 4.

July wheat fell 0.3 percent to $6.68-3/4 a bushel, adding to Tuesday's decline of 0.6 percent, while July soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.76-3/4 a bushel after sliding 1 percent on Tuesday.

"U.S. corn needs to get in the ground quite quickly or we will see some minor yield losses," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "We should get close to 90 to 95 percent done in the next week."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday the corn crop was 73 percent planted as of Sunday, just behind the seasonal average of 76 percent. U.S. soybeans were 33 percent planted as of Sunday, short of the average mid-May pace of 38 percent planted.

There was scattered planting progress around the region as wet conditions kept some farmers out of the fields, dealers said. But weather models suggest that the U.S. corn belt is going to see good planting weather from the Dakotas to the eastern Midwest.

The USDA said on Monday that winter wheat, stressed by dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, was rated just 29 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.

The USDA also reported spring wheat planting was 49 percent complete, behind expectations for 52 percent.

But abundant global supplies are likely to keep a cap on U.S. wheat futures.

Prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 668.75 -1.75 -0.26% -0.85% 698.62 27 CBOT corn 475.25 1.75 +0.37% -0.42% 502.63 28 CBOT soy 1476.75 7.00 +0.48% -0.57% 1478.24 49 CBOT rice $15.33 $0.03 +0.16% +0.00% $15.43 44 WTI crude $102.91 $0.58 +0.57% +0.29% $101.81 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.370 $0.000 +0.00% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.11% -1.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)