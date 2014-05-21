* Soybeans rally, recover all of prior-session loss
* Corn mixed as Midwest planting continues
* Wheat drops on ample world stocks, weak U.S. demand
(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds fund totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 21 U.S. soybean futures rose more
than 2 percent for their biggest daily gain in eight months on
Wednesday in a bargain-buying bounce from the prior session's
steep declines and on concerns about tight U.S. supplies ahead
of the autumn harvest.
Corn futures were mixed after sinking to an 11-week low
earlier in the session, weighed down by this week's rapid U.S.
planting pace and adequate old-crop supplies.
Wheat fell for a 10th session out of 11, with plentiful
global supplies giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters.
"Yesterday's surprising move lower may have been a little
bit overdone," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale
Inc in McHenry, Illinois.
Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 35-1/2
cents, or 2.3 percent, to $15.05-1/4 per bushel, recovering all
of Tuesday's 16-1/2 cent fund-selling drop.
Investment funds bought 9,000 soy contracts during the
session, the most in about a month. Funds also bought 1,000 corn
contracts and sold 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
Prices were supported by the tightest U.S. soybean stocks in
a decade and persistent demand from both exporters and domestic
processors.
New-crop soybean contracts rose on concerns that favorable
planting weather throughout much of the U.S. Midwest this week
would speed corn seeding and limit the number of acres that
farmers switch to soybeans, which can be planted later.
U.S. corn planting has largely caught up to the normal pace
after persistent early-season delays, and recent rains were
expected to give newly seeded crops a strong start.
"The corn market is oversold after being down five days in a
row, but planting progress has improved dramatically with the
weather cooperating," said analyst Jason Roose of U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
CBOT July corn was a penny higher at $4.74-1/2 a
bushel after sliding earlier on Wednesday to $4.72-1/2, the
lowest since March 4.
CBOT July wheat fell 6-1/4 cents, or 0.9 percent, to
$6.64-1/4 a bushel. The contract was hovering near key support
levels between $6.60 and $6.65 that held in April and earlier
this week.
Wheat traders remained focused on political tensions in
major exporter Ukraine ahead of upcoming elections, although
grain export volumes have remained largely consistent and
importers have not shied away from fresh Black Sea purchases.
Iraq's state grain board bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat this week. U.S. wheat offers were considerably higher than
both Russian and Ukrainian offers in the tender.
Prices at 2:05 p.m. CDT (1905 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 474.50 1.00 0.2% 12.4%
CBOT soy 1505.25 35.50 2.4% 14.7%
CBOT meal 498.10 11.40 2.3% 13.8%
CBOT soyoil 40.47 0.40 1.0% 4.3%
CBOT wheat 664.25 -6.25 -0.9% 9.7%
CBOT rice 1527.00 -3.00 -0.2% -1.5%
EU wheat 198.75 -1.00 -0.5% -4.9%
US crude 103.91 1.58 1.5% 5.6%
Dow Jones 16,529 154 0.9% -0.3%
Gold 1290.40 -3.40 -0.3% 7.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3677 -0.0026 -0.2% 0.2%
Dollar Index 80.1100 0.0690 0.1% 0.1%
Baltic Freight 988 -22 -2.2% -56.6%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Mark Heinrich, Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)