SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. soybeans were steady on
Thursday, hovering close to three-week highs on worries over
tight domestic stocks, while corn edged lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were little
changed at $15.04-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.4 percent on
Wednesday in their biggest daily gain in eight months.
* July corn fell 0.16 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel,
after climbing 0.2 percent the session before.
* July wheat rose 0.15 percent to $6.65-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.93 percent on Wednesday.
* New-crop soybean contracts were supported by favorable
planting weather throughout much of the U.S. Midwest this week.
Good weather would speed corn seeding and limit the number of
acres that farmers switch to soybeans, which can be planted
later.
* Iraq's state grain board bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat this week. U.S. wheat offers were considerably higher than
both Russian and Ukrainian offers in the tender.
* Investment funds bought 9,000 soy contracts during the
session, the most in about a month. Funds also bought 1,000 corn
contracts and sold 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was on the defensive in early Asian trade on
Thursday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the
euro and dollar as an improvement in risk appetite dampened
demand for the safe-haven currency.
* U.S. oil reached a one-month high on Wednesday, rising
nearly $2 a barrel, after the government reported a large draw
in commercial crude stocks.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the
previous day's broad selloff, after minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the
eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on
which tools to use.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0700 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National Activity index April
1345 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May
1400 U.S. Existing home sales April
1400 U.S. Leading index April
Grains prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 665.25 1.00 +0.15% -0.78% 698.10 25
CBOT corn 473.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.05% 501.48 27
CBOT soy 1504.75 -0.50 -0.03% +2.38% 1479.89 59
CBOT rice $15.28 $0.01 +0.07% -0.13% $15.42 39
WTI crude $103.89 -$0.18 -0.17% +1.42% $101.86 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 -0.03% -0.15%
USD/AUD 0.923 -0.002 -0.23% -0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)