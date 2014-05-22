SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. soybeans were steady on Thursday, hovering close to three-week highs on worries over tight domestic stocks, while corn edged lower. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans were little changed at $15.04-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.4 percent on Wednesday in their biggest daily gain in eight months. * July corn fell 0.16 percent to $4.74-3/4 a bushel, after climbing 0.2 percent the session before. * July wheat rose 0.15 percent to $6.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.93 percent on Wednesday. * New-crop soybean contracts were supported by favorable planting weather throughout much of the U.S. Midwest this week. Good weather would speed corn seeding and limit the number of acres that farmers switch to soybeans, which can be planted later. * Iraq's state grain board bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat this week. U.S. wheat offers were considerably higher than both Russian and Ukrainian offers in the tender. * Investment funds bought 9,000 soy contracts during the session, the most in about a month. Funds also bought 1,000 corn contracts and sold 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The yen was on the defensive in early Asian trade on Thursday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the euro and dollar as an improvement in risk appetite dampened demand for the safe-haven currency. * U.S. oil reached a one-month high on Wednesday, rising nearly $2 a barrel, after the government reported a large draw in commercial crude stocks. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous day's broad selloff, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on which tools to use. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0700 France Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National Activity index April 1345 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash May 1400 U.S. Existing home sales April 1400 U.S. Leading index April Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 665.25 1.00 +0.15% -0.78% 698.10 25 CBOT corn 473.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.05% 501.48 27 CBOT soy 1504.75 -0.50 -0.03% +2.38% 1479.89 59 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.01 +0.07% -0.13% $15.42 39 WTI crude $103.89 -$0.18 -0.17% +1.42% $101.86 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 -0.03% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.002 -0.23% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)