* Soybeans rise for 2nd day on tight U.S. supply
* Corn hovers near 11-wk low on planting hopes
By Naveen Thukral
SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for a
second straight session on Thursday to their highest since April
30, with tight U.S. old-crop supplies continuing to underpin the
market.
Corn edged down to trade around its lowest in 11 weeks on
expectations that favourable weather in the U.S. Midwest would
prompt farmers to close in on finishing to plant the crop.
"The planting in the Midwest is likely to improve in the
coming days and as a result (corn) prices could fall below $4.70
a bushel," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"For soybeans, the nearby supply is very tight which is
supporting prices."
Chicago Board of Trade July corn had fallen 0.3
percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel by 0136 GMT, not far from
Wednesday's low of $4.72-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since March
4.
July soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $15.11 a bushel,
having firmed 2.5 percent on Wednesday in their biggest daily
gain since August. The contract climbed to $15.14-1/4 a bushel,
its highest since April 30.
July wheat was little changed at $6.64-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday.
Soybean prices were supported by the tightest U.S. soybean
stocks in a decade and persistent demand from both exporters and
domestic processors.
Favourable planting weather throughout much of the U.S.
Midwest this week would speed corn seeding and limit the number
of acres that farmers switch to soybeans, which can be planted
later.
U.S. corn planting has largely caught up to the normal pace
after persistent early-season delays, and recent rains were
expected to give newly seeded crops a strong start.
The market expects farmers to almost finish planting by the
end of next week.
Wheat traders remained focused on political tensions in
major exporter Ukraine ahead of upcoming elections, although
grain export volumes have remained largely consistent and
importers have not shied away from fresh Black Sea purchases.
Iraq's state grain board bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat this week. U.S. wheat offers were considerably higher than
both Russian and Ukrainian offers in the tender.
Investment funds bought 9,000 soy contracts during the
session, the most in about a month. Funds also bought 1,000 corn
contracts and sold 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
