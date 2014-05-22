* Soybeans rise for 2nd day on tight U.S. supply

* Corn hovers near 11-wk low on planting hopes (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday to their highest since April 30, with tight U.S. old-crop supplies continuing to underpin the market.

Corn edged down to trade around its lowest in 11 weeks on expectations that favourable weather in the U.S. Midwest would prompt farmers to close in on finishing to plant the crop.

"The planting in the Midwest is likely to improve in the coming days and as a result (corn) prices could fall below $4.70 a bushel," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"For soybeans, the nearby supply is very tight which is supporting prices."

Chicago Board of Trade July corn had fallen 0.3 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel by 0136 GMT, not far from Wednesday's low of $4.72-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since March 4.

July soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $15.11 a bushel, having firmed 2.5 percent on Wednesday in their biggest daily gain since August. The contract climbed to $15.14-1/4 a bushel, its highest since April 30.

July wheat was little changed at $6.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday.

Soybean prices were supported by the tightest U.S. soybean stocks in a decade and persistent demand from both exporters and domestic processors.

Favourable planting weather throughout much of the U.S. Midwest this week would speed corn seeding and limit the number of acres that farmers switch to soybeans, which can be planted later.

U.S. corn planting has largely caught up to the normal pace after persistent early-season delays, and recent rains were expected to give newly seeded crops a strong start.

The market expects farmers to almost finish planting by the end of next week.

Wheat traders remained focused on political tensions in major exporter Ukraine ahead of upcoming elections, although grain export volumes have remained largely consistent and importers have not shied away from fresh Black Sea purchases.

Iraq's state grain board bought 150,000 tonnes of Russian wheat this week. U.S. wheat offers were considerably higher than both Russian and Ukrainian offers in the tender.

Investment funds bought 9,000 soy contracts during the session, the most in about a month. Funds also bought 1,000 corn contracts and sold 3,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.

Grains prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 664.50 0.25 +0.04% -1.48% 698.48 25 CBOT corn 473.25 -1.25 -0.26% -0.84% 502.56 27 CBOT soy 1511.00 5.75 +0.38% +1.73% 1479.38 62 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.01 +0.07% -0.29% $15.43 39 WTI crude $103.93 -$0.14 -0.13% +1.45% $101.86 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.922 -0.002 -0.18% -1.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)