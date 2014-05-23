* Wheat falls 9 pct in two weeks on supply pressures

* Tight old-crop supply, demand underpins soybeans (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 23 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, but the grain has lost almost 9 percent in two weeks, its biggest such decline since November 2011 as prospects of higher global supplies weigh on prices.

Soybeans futures were little changed after hitting a contract high in the last session on concerns over tight U.S. old-crop supplies. Corn is on track for a second week of decline amid improving planting prospects.

Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat has given up 2.1 percent this week, extending two-week losses to nearly 9 percent. July soybeans are up 3.6 percent for the week, the most since mid-April.

July corn down 1.6 percent for the week, adding to last week's 4.7 percent loss.

On Friday, wheat rise 0.2 percent to $6.60-1/4 a bushel, soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $15.17 a bushel, and corn dropped 0.1 percent to $4.76-1/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition with buyers locking in supplies from the Black Sea region despite key exporter Ukraine facing a political crisis.

"We are still not back to the levels before the whole Ukraine thing happened, certainly there is more downside to the wheat market," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"If you look at the tender business being done around the world, the U.S. is not getting much."

Ukraine said more than a dozen servicemen were killed on Thursday in an early morning clash with pro-Russia separatists, fuelling security concerns ahead of a presidential election on Sunday seen as crucial for its fragile democracy.

U.S. wheat rose to its highest in more than a year earlier this month with a severe drought in U.S. Plains buoying the market. But the rally has made U.S. exports uncompetitive.

A storm system headed for the drought-hit southern U.S. Plains Wheat Belt this weekend could bring the heaviest rains in 20 months to some areas, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

The rain arrives too late to help nearly mature hard red winter wheat crops in Texas and Oklahoma but could offer some benefit to fields farther north, including Kansas, the top U.S. wheat state, and parts of Nebraska and Colorado.

The soybean market has received support from tight old-crop supplies and strong demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters sold a net 615,600 tonnes of U.S. soybeans last week, including 164,400 tonnes of old-crop supplies, and 350,300 tonnes of soymeal, the most in nine weeks.

The USDA confirmed on Thursday the private sale of 120,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top soybean importer.

The soy complex has also been getting a lift from China's factory sector, which posted its best performance in five months in the HSBC Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May.

Corn prices remain anchored by favourable weather in the U.S. Midwest that is allowing farmers to wrap up planting.

Grains prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.25 1.00 +0.15% -1.53% 697.93 22 CBOT corn 476.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.58% 501.56 30 CBOT soy 1517.00 -1.75 -0.12% +3.21% 1480.30 63 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.00 +0.00% +0.13% $15.42 47 WTI crude $103.75 $0.01 +0.01% -0.31% $101.86 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.365 -$0.005 -0.38% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.924 0.000 +0.03% -0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)