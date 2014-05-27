* Wheat falls for 5th session
* Tensions in Ukraine easing after elections
* Rains in U.S. Plains may improve crop condition
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 27 Chicago wheat fell 1.7 percent
on Tuesday to its lowest since early March, with easing tensions
in key supplier Ukraine and rains in parts of the U.S. Plains
boosting prospects for global supply.
Corn slid, for the first time in four sessions, to its
lowest in 11 weeks ahead of a report from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture which is likely to show farmers have been making
brisk progress in planting.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat dropped as much as
1.7 percent to $6.41-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 6 and
adding to a 1-percent decline on Friday.
July corn fell as much as 1.5 percent to $4.70-3/4 a
bushel, its weakest since March 4. July soybeans eased 0.8
percent to $15.04 a bushel.
"There is bearish tone is wheat and corn markets after
elections in Ukraine and there is improved weather in the U.S.
grains belt," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"U.S. farmers will finish planting corn by early June."
European wheat futures fell for a fourth straight session on
Monday to mark a 2-1/2 month low as a clear-cut election result
in Ukraine eased concerns about the major grain exporter,
reinforcing the recent bearish mood on prices.
Results showing a decisive win for billionaire Petro
Poroshenko in the country's presidential election on Sunday
reassured investors, despite further clashes in pro-Russian
strongholds in the east.
Fears that tensions in Ukraine would disrupt supply in one
of the world's largest grain exporters had contributed to a
rally in wheat markets earlier this month.
Wheat has come under pressure as Southern Plains receive
much needed rain, with the U.S. National Weather Service pegging
some parts of the region recording as much as two inches of rain
in recent days.
Traders will be looking at weekly U.S. crop progress data on
Tuesday for signs that rain has improved the state of U.S.
winter wheat, which has suffered from drought, cold and heat
this year.
The USDA will also release planting progress reports for
corn and soybeans.
Grains prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 643.75 -8.75 -1.34% -2.35% 696.54 12
CBOT corn 471.00 -7.00 -1.46% -1.21% 499.53 26
CBOT soy 1504.00 -11.50 -0.76% -0.97% 1483.60 55
CBOT rice $15.21 -$0.04 -0.26% -0.75% $15.39 35
WTI crude $104.38 $0.03 +0.03% +0.62% $101.91 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.002 +0.12% +0.21%
USD/AUD 0.925 0.002 +0.17% +0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)