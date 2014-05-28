SYDNEY, May 28 U.S. wheat hit a near three-month
low on Wednesday, with farmers planting the spring crop faster
than expected due to favourable weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat dropped 0.39
percent to $6.38-1/2 a bushel, just shy of the session low of
$6.37-1/4 - the weakest since March 4. Wheat closed down 1
percent on Tuesday.
* July corn fell 0.21 percent to $4.68-3/4 a bushel,
after earlier dropping as far as $4.68-1/2 - the lowest since
March 3. Corn declined 1.7 percent in the previous session.
* July soybeans rose 0.27 percent to $14.92-3/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report that soybean planting was a better-than-expected
59 percent complete as of May 25, topping the late-May five-year
average of 56 percent and up 26 percentage points from a week
ago.
* Spring wheat planting was a better-than-expected 74
percent complete, still behind the five-year average of 82
percent but topping analysts forecasts for 65 percent. A week
ago, just 49 percent of the crop was planted.
* U.S. winter wheat was rated 31 percent good to excellent
as of May 25, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
Analysts had predicted good-to-excellent ratings of 30 percent.
* The USDA also said that corn planting was 88 percent
complete as of May 25, matching analysts' expectations as well
as the five-year average.
* The USDA showed export inspections of soybeans and wheat
near the low end of analyst estimates while inspections of corn
were beat expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up
on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on
Wall Street.
* Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders took
profits after a holiday weekend, with prices supported by
violence in Ukraine and expectations for a draw on U.S. crude
stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as the S&P 500 scored a second
straight record close, buoyed by the latest round of merger
activity and as expectations.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices April
0645 France Consumer spending April
0645 France Producer prices April
0755 Germany Unemployment rate May
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply April
0900 Euro zone Business climate May
1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.50 -2.50 -0.39% -2.15% 694.87 12
CBOT corn 468.75 -1.00 -0.21% -1.94% 498.18 25
CBOT soy 1492.75 4.00 +0.27% -1.50% 1484.03 50
CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.02 -0.13% -1.15% $15.38 28
WTI crude $104.18 $0.07 +0.07% -0.16% $101.90 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 -0.02% -0.12%
USD/AUD 0.926 0.000 +0.01% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)