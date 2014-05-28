* Wheat, corn face pressure as weather aids crops

* U.S. planting progress for corn, soy, wheat weighs

* Wheat on track for biggest monthly decline in 2-1/2 years (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 28 Chicago wheat lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for 14 out of 15 sessions, while corn dropped to its lowest in almost three months as a U.S. government report showing farmers making brisk planting progress dragged on prices.

Soybeans edged up, recouping some of Tuesday's deep losses sparked by forecasts of favourable weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell for a sixth straight day and was down 0.4 percent at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0229 GMT, near the session low of $6.37-1/4 - the weakest since March 4. On a continuation chart, wheat has lost 10.4 percent in May, biggest monthly drop since September, 2011.

July corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.68-3/4 a bushel, after earlier dropping to a low of $4.68-1/2 - the lowest since March 3. July soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.98-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

Soybean planting surged ahead of schedule across the U.S. Midwest during the past week as farmers neared the end of their corn seeding, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.

Good weather in key growing areas also allowed farmers in the northern Plains to plant large tracts of their spring wheat acreage.

"Planting progress is significantly better and forecasts show that the weather is likely to be favourable for crop development," said Vyanne Lai, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"Earlier concerns about dry conditions impacting the winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains have eased somewhat following rain events."

The USDA said in its weekly crop progress report that soybean planting was a better-than-expected 59 percent complete as of May 25, topping the late-May five-year average of 56 percent and up 26 percentage points from a week ago.

Spring wheat planting was a better-than-expected 74 percent complete, still behind the five-year average of 82 percent but topping analysts forecasts for 65 percent. A week ago, just 49 percent of the crop was planted.

U.S. winter wheat was rated 31 percent good to excellent as of May 25, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier.

The USDA also said that corn planting was 88 percent complete as of May 25, matching analysts' expectations as well as the five-year average.

Commodity funds sold a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 7,000 contracts in soybeans and sold 4,000 in wheat.

Grain prices overall were also undermined by relief that there was a decisive outcome in Sunday's presidential election in Ukraine, a major grain exporter, despite fighting in pro-Russian strongholds in the east of the country.

The recent slide in international wheat prices has been reflected in selling by investment funds.

Noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, switched to a net short position in CBOT wheat in the week to May 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.75 -2.25 -0.35% -3.11% 696.38 12 CBOT corn 468.75 -1.00 -0.21% -1.68% 499.46 26 CBOT soy 1498.25 9.50 +0.64% -1.35% 1483.41 52 CBOT rice $15.04 -$0.05 -0.33% -1.83% $15.39 26 WTI crude $104.17 $0.06 +0.06% -0.17% $101.90 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.926 0.002 +0.23% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)