* Wheat, corn face pressure as weather aids crops
* U.S. planting progress for corn, soy, wheat weighs
* Wheat on track for biggest monthly decline in 2-1/2 years
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 28 Chicago wheat lost more ground
on Wednesday, falling for 14 out of 15 sessions, while corn
dropped to its lowest in almost three months as a U.S.
government report showing farmers making brisk planting progress
dragged on prices.
Soybeans edged up, recouping some of Tuesday's deep losses
sparked by forecasts of favourable weather across the U.S.
Midwest.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat fell for a sixth
straight day and was down 0.4 percent at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by
0229 GMT, near the session low of $6.37-1/4 - the weakest since
March 4. On a continuation chart, wheat has lost 10.4
percent in May, biggest monthly drop since September, 2011.
July corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.68-3/4 a bushel,
after earlier dropping to a low of $4.68-1/2 - the lowest since
March 3. July soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $14.98-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
Soybean planting surged ahead of schedule across the U.S.
Midwest during the past week as farmers neared the end of their
corn seeding, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.
Good weather in key growing areas also allowed farmers in
the northern Plains to plant large tracts of their spring wheat
acreage.
"Planting progress is significantly better and forecasts
show that the weather is likely to be favourable for crop
development," said Vyanne Lai, an agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank.
"Earlier concerns about dry conditions impacting the winter
wheat crop in the U.S. Plains have eased somewhat following rain
events."
The USDA said in its weekly crop progress report that
soybean planting was a better-than-expected 59 percent complete
as of May 25, topping the late-May five-year average of 56
percent and up 26 percentage points from a week ago.
Spring wheat planting was a better-than-expected 74 percent
complete, still behind the five-year average of 82 percent but
topping analysts forecasts for 65 percent. A week ago, just 49
percent of the crop was planted.
U.S. winter wheat was rated 31 percent good to excellent as
of May 25, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
The USDA also said that corn planting was 88 percent
complete as of May 25, matching analysts' expectations as well
as the five-year average.
Commodity funds sold a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 7,000
contracts in soybeans and sold 4,000 in wheat.
Grain prices overall were also undermined by relief that
there was a decisive outcome in Sunday's presidential election
in Ukraine, a major grain exporter, despite fighting in
pro-Russian strongholds in the east of the country.
The recent slide in international wheat prices has been
reflected in selling by investment funds.
Noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds,
switched to a net short position in CBOT wheat in the week to
May 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
Prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.75 -2.25 -0.35% -3.11% 696.38 12
CBOT corn 468.75 -1.00 -0.21% -1.68% 499.46 26
CBOT soy 1498.25 9.50 +0.64% -1.35% 1483.41 52
CBOT rice $15.04 -$0.05 -0.33% -1.83% $15.39 26
WTI crude $104.17 $0.06 +0.06% -0.17% $101.90 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.01%
USD/AUD 0.926 0.002 +0.23% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)