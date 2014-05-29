SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second straight session on Thursday, extending two-day gains to nearly 1 percent, as fresh Chinese buying reignited concerns about tight U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $15.01-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.61 percent on Wednesday. * July corn was little changed at $4.72-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.59 percent in the previous session. * July wheat was little changed at $6.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Wednesday. * USDA said China bought 110,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery in the new-crop marketing year, the eighth such "flash" sale this month. * Trading volumes spiked in the previous session while open interest in grains futures declined, suggesting liquidation of long bullish bets by investors. * The volume moves came after U.S. regulatory data last week showed that speculative traders, a category that includes hedge funds, reduced long holdings in corn and soybeans and switched to a net short in wheat futures. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop report that U.S. winter wheat was rated 31 percent good to excellent as of May 25, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier. * The USDA also said that corn planting was 88 percent complete as of May 25, matching analysts' expectations as well as the five-year average. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro. * U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as traders took profits ahead of a government inventory report that is expected to show a build in crude stocks, while Brent edged lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya. * The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 638.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.39% 692.53 12 CBOT corn 472.25 -0.25 -0.05% +0.53% 497.08 32 CBOT soy 1501.25 3.50 +0.23% +0.84% 1484.58 52 CBOT rice $15.01 -$0.04 -0.30% -0.56% $15.36 25 WTI crude $102.99 $0.27 +0.26% -1.08% $101.83 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.07% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.06% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)