SYDNEY, May 29 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
straight session on Thursday, extending two-day gains to nearly
1 percent, as fresh Chinese buying reignited concerns about
tight U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans rose 0.23
percent to $15.01-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.61 percent on
Wednesday.
* July corn was little changed at $4.72-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.59 percent in the previous session.
* July wheat was little changed at $6.38-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
* USDA said China bought 110,000 tonnes of soybeans for
delivery in the new-crop marketing year, the eighth such "flash"
sale this month.
* Trading volumes spiked in the previous session while open
interest in grains futures declined, suggesting liquidation of
long bullish bets by investors.
* The volume moves came after U.S. regulatory data last week
showed that speculative traders, a category that includes hedge
funds, reduced long holdings in corn and soybeans and switched
to a net short in wheat futures.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
report that U.S. winter wheat was rated 31 percent good to
excellent as of May 25, up 2 percentage points from a week
earlier.
* The USDA also said that corn planting was 88 percent
complete as of May 25, matching analysts' expectations as well
as the five-year average.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
* U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as
traders took profits ahead of a government inventory report that
is expected to show a build in crude stocks, while Brent edged
lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on
Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing
high.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales April
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 638.50 -0.25 -0.04% -0.39% 692.53 12
CBOT corn 472.25 -0.25 -0.05% +0.53% 497.08 32
CBOT soy 1501.25 3.50 +0.23% +0.84% 1484.58 52
CBOT rice $15.01 -$0.04 -0.30% -0.56% $15.36 25
WTI crude $102.99 $0.27 +0.26% -1.08% $101.83 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.001 +0.07% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.923 -0.001 -0.06% -0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)