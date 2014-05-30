SYDNEY, May 30 U.S. wheat futures were little
changed on Friday, hovering around a near three-month low, with
the grain was set to end the month down more than 12 percent
after improved weather eased concerns over the U.S. crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* July wheat down 12.4 percent for the month, the
contract's biggest monthly slide. Wheat hit a low of $6.29-3/4 a
bushel on Thursday, the lowest since March 4.
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn down 9 percent for
the month, the first fall in five months and the biggest slide
for the contract since September 2011.
* July soybeans have eased 0.6 percent during May, the
first monthly slide in four months.
* Wheat has come under further pressure after crop-friendly
rains over the weekend, while a weekly weather report early on
Thursday showed drought conditions moderating.
* Showers were lingering in the Midwestern crop belt, while
further precipitation forecast next week should benefit recently
planted corn seeds, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that
private exporters had reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing
year, which starts on Sept. 1.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shakeout of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
* U.S. crude prices rose on Thursday after government
inventory data showed a sharp drawdown in gasoline that
outweighed a build in overall crude stocks, while Brent edged up
supported by the low Libyan output and the Ukraine crisis.
* The S&P 500 index climbed to its third record closing high
in four sessions on Thursday as traders shrugged off data that
showed the economy shrank in the first quarter and bet on
improvement in the second quarter.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales April
0900 Italy Consumer prices May
1230 U.S. Personal income April
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
Grains prices at 0047 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 632.25 -0.25 -0.04% -1.02% 690.23 14
CBOT corn 472.50 3.00 +0.64% +0.00% 495.98 37
CBOT soy 1504.00 5.00 +0.33% +0.42% 1484.39 54
CBOT rice $15.01 -$0.02 -0.10% -0.27% $15.35 27
WTI crude $103.40 -$0.18 -0.17% +0.66% $101.83 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.000 -0.01% +0.08%
USD/AUD 0.931 0.000 +0.02% +0.80%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)