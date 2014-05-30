* Wheat poised for biggest monthly decline since Sept 2011

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, May 30 Chicago wheat edged lower on Friday, hovering around a near three-month low, and was set for its biggest monthly decline in almost three years on prospects of improving U.S. weather conditions and higher global supplies.

Corn ticked higher and recouped the previous session's losses but is still not far off a three-month low hit earlier in the week as U.S. farmers wrap up planting amid forecasts of crop-friendly weather.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1 percent to $6.31-3/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT, not far from Thursday's $6.29-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 4. Wheat is down 11.4 percent in May, the biggest monthly slide since September 2011, when it fell more than 18 percent.

"There is hardly any purchase of U.S. wheat at these levels so there is potential for more downside in wheat prices," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We might see the price fall below $6.30 and then $6.00 a bushel in June."

Wheat has come under pressure after crop-friendly rains over the weekend in the U.S. crop belt, while a weekly weather report early on Thursday showed drought conditions moderating.

The better crop conditions in the United States come as countries such as Ukraine have undercut U.S. shippers in international markets.

July corn is down 9 percent in May, in what could be the first fall in five months and the biggest since September 2011, when it fell 9.8 percent. Soybeans have eased 0.6 percent this month, likely the first decline in four months.

On Friday, corn rose 0.6 percent to $4.72-1/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $15.04 a bushel.

U.S. regulatory data last week showed that speculative investors, a category that includes hedge funds, reduced their bullish bets on corn for a third straight week and switched to a net short, or bearish, position on wheat futures.

Investment funds on Thursday sold 7,000 corn contracts, 4,000 wheat contracts and bought and sold equal amounts of soybean contracts, trade sources said.

The corn market could also face pressure on forecasts of benign weather.

Showers were lingering in the Midwestern crop belt, while further precipitation forecast next week should benefit recently planted corn seeds, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that private exporters had reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which starts on Sept. 1. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 631.75 -0.75 -0.12% -1.44% 692.30 13 CBOT corn 472.25 2.75 +0.59% +0.53% 497.08 37 CBOT soy 1504.00 5.00 +0.33% +1.02% 1484.67 54 CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.46% $15.36 27 WTI crude $103.36 -$0.22 -0.21% +0.62% $101.83 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 -$0.004 -0.29% -0.21% USD/AUD 0.931 0.008 +0.83% +0.94% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)