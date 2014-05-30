* Wheat poised for biggest monthly decline since Sept 2011
* Corn may see first fall in 5 months, soy 1st drop in 4
(Adds analyst's quotes; updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 30 Chicago wheat edged lower on
Friday, hovering around a near three-month low, and was set for
its biggest monthly decline in almost three years on prospects
of improving U.S. weather conditions and higher global supplies.
Corn ticked higher and recouped the previous session's
losses but is still not far off a three-month low hit earlier in
the week as U.S. farmers wrap up planting amid forecasts of
crop-friendly weather.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1
percent to $6.31-3/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT, not far from
Thursday's $6.29-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 4. Wheat
is down 11.4 percent in May, the biggest monthly slide since
September 2011, when it fell more than 18 percent.
"There is hardly any purchase of U.S. wheat at these levels
so there is potential for more downside in wheat prices," said
Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo. "We might see the price fall below $6.30 and
then $6.00 a bushel in June."
Wheat has come under pressure after crop-friendly rains over
the weekend in the U.S. crop belt, while a weekly weather report
early on Thursday showed drought conditions moderating.
The better crop conditions in the United States come as
countries such as Ukraine have undercut U.S. shippers in
international markets.
July corn is down 9 percent in May, in what could be
the first fall in five months and the biggest since September
2011, when it fell 9.8 percent. Soybeans have eased 0.6
percent this month, likely the first decline in four months.
On Friday, corn rose 0.6 percent to $4.72-1/4 a bushel and
soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $15.04 a bushel.
U.S. regulatory data last week showed that speculative
investors, a category that includes hedge funds, reduced their
bullish bets on corn for a third straight week and switched to a
net short, or bearish, position on wheat futures.
Investment funds on Thursday sold 7,000 corn contracts,
4,000 wheat contracts and bought and sold equal amounts of
soybean contracts, trade sources said.
The corn market could also face pressure on forecasts of
benign weather.
Showers were lingering in the Midwestern crop belt, while
further precipitation forecast next week should benefit recently
planted corn seeds, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that
private exporters had reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing
year, which starts on Sept. 1.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 631.75 -0.75 -0.12% -1.44% 692.30 13
CBOT corn 472.25 2.75 +0.59% +0.53% 497.08 37
CBOT soy 1504.00 5.00 +0.33% +1.02% 1484.67 54
CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.01 -0.03% -0.46% $15.36 27
WTI crude $103.36 -$0.22 -0.21% +0.62% $101.83 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.361 -$0.004 -0.29% -0.21%
USD/AUD 0.931 0.008 +0.83% +0.94%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
