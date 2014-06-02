SINGAPORE, June 2 U.S. wheat extended its losing streak on Monday, hitting the lowest since March 3, while corn fell for a third consecutive session as improved weather in the U.S. grain belt boosted supply prospects. Soy fell to the weakest in two weeks as plentiful South American supplies flood the market and favourable weather aids planting in the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Improved crop conditions in the United States come as countries such as Ukraine and Russia have undercut U.S. shippers in international markets, despite concern that tensions between the two countries would disrupt grain trade. * The U.S. Agriculture Department showed exports of wheat last week at a net cancellation of 52,400 tonnes for the current marketing season, below analysts' expectations. * Ukraine's 2014 grain harvest may exceed last year's record output of 63 million tonnes thanks to favourable weather this winter and spring, weather forecasters said. * Soybeans fell as the market continued to weigh up tight old-crop supply against prospects for large U.S. and global production this year. * Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade, while the euro came under pressure as the market braced for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week. * U.S. crude oil futures rose on Monday after encouraging factory activity data from major buyer China, recouping some losses from profit taking in the previous session. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit Manufacturing PMI May 0755 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI May 0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI May 1200 Germany Consumer prices May 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May 1400 U.S. Construction spending April Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.25 -9.00 -1.43% -2.25% 687.38 11 CBOT corn 462.00 -3.75 -0.81% -1.60% 494.48 25 CBOT soy 1484.25 -9.00 -0.60% -0.98% 1483.43 45 CBOT rice $15.00 $0.01 +0.07% -0.20% $15.33 28 WTI crude $103.03 $0.32 +0.31% +0.31% $101.72 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.930 -0.001 -0.12% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)