SYDNEY, June 3 U.S. corn futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the corn crop above market expectations following near-perfect growing conditions across the Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn lost 0.54 percent to $4.63 a bushel, having closed down slightly in the previous session. * July soybeans fell 0.15 percent to $14.95-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.49 percent on Monday. * July wheat rose 0.1 percent to $6.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said in its first conditions report of the season that 76 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent as of June 1. * Analysts had been expecting 70 percent good to excellent, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * Soybean planting advanced to 78 percent complete, 3 percentage points better than analysts' forecasts, from 59 percent a week ago. The five-year average for early June is 70 percent. * Wheat under pressure after weekend rains in the southern U.S. Plains and forecasts for more precipitation this week may help heading and maturing hard red winter wheat crops in some areas. * Spring wheat planting was pegged at 88 percent, up 14 percentage points from a week ago and in line with the five-year average. * Good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop stabilized at 30 percent, 2 percentage points below market forecasts, after rising 1 percentage point a week ago. * Favorable weather in May has brightened prospects for the 2014 grain harvest in Russia and Ukraine, easing risks related to the lack of financing available for sowing, analysts and traders said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at its highest in over three months against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having risen on the back of upbeat U.S. data and with the euro still in the doldrums. * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Monday, weighed on by a stronger dollar and recent data showing rising OPEC oil production. * The Dow and the S&P 500 finished at record highs again on Monday after a closely watched read on U.S. manufacturing was revised to show more strength than initially indicated. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final May 0900 Euro zone Inflation May 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate April 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May 1400 U.S. Factory orders April 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism index June Grains prices at 0024 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.25 0.50 +0.08% -0.96% 685.66 11 CBOT corn 463.00 -2.50 -0.54% -0.59% 493.58 23 CBOT soy 1498.25 -2.25 -0.15% +0.33% 1484.33 54 CBOT rice $14.87 $0.00 +0.00% -1.06% $15.33 20 WTI crude $102.45 -$0.02 -0.02% -0.25% $101.69 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.000 +0.03% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.924 0.000 -0.03% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)