SINGAPORE, June 4 Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after suffering its longest losing streak in two decades on near-perfect weather across the U.S. grain belt.

Corn rose after sliding to its lowest since Feb. 28 on pressure from forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest, while soybeans gained 0.3 percent.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had risen 0.1 percent to $6.13-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since March 3 earlier in the day. Wheat has fallen for the last 10 sessions, its longest losing streak since 1994.

Spot-month corn was little changed at $4.58 a bushel, having slid 1.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit a trough of $4.56 a bushel, the lowest since February 28.

July soybeans added 0.3 percent to $14.85 a bushel, after dropping 1.3 percent on Tuesday.

"I think we will continue to see the downtrend in the wheat market," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"The U.S. crop is looking good and we have comfortable supplies in Europe and other parts of the world. We could see the July contract fall below $6 a bushel next week."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday afternoon that good-to-excellent ratings for corn were 76 percent, beating market expectations by 6 percentage points.

Expectations for a bumper harvest of corn already were high following timely planting and a U.S. government report that showed early development was better than expected, adding to the bearish sentiment hanging over the market.

The weekly report also showed that the speed of soybean planting surged ahead of the normal pace as northern farmers took advantage of near perfect conditions to make up for their delayed start.

The USDA said good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop stabilized at 30 percent.

Commodity funds on Tuesday sold a net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts, trade sources said. The funds sold 8,000 contracts in soybeans and sold 4,000 in wheat.

Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.25 0.75 +0.12% -1.21% 683.16 11 CBOT corn 458.00 -0.25 -0.05% -1.61% 491.95 21 CBOT soy 1485.00 3.75 +0.25% -1.03% 1484.24 46 CBOT rice $14.62 $0.06 +0.45% -1.68% $15.29 19 WTI crude $102.73 $0.07 +0.07% +0.25% $101.71 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.361 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.15% USD/AUD 0.926 0.000 +0.00% +0.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)