* Wheat firms after falling for 10 straight sessions * Soybeans supported by bargain buying * Corn extends losing streak on good crop weather (Updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, June 4 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday on a round of mild bargain buying following a 10-session losing streak that pushed prices to a three-month low, traders said. "Wheat is due for a bounce, but any rebound may be limited unless some major problems develop on the northern Plains into Canada or elsewhere around the world," said Bryce Knorr, senior editor at Farm Futures Magazine. Corn futures were lower for the fifth day in a row, with the front-month contract hitting its lowest since Feb. 27 on expectations for beneficial growing weather across the U.S. Midwest. Soybean futures firmed on technical buying, with investors buying any dips that pushed the benchmark July contract below its 40-day moving average. The weather outlook kept the gains in soybeans in check. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July delivery settled up 2 cents at $6.14-1/2 a bushel, its first positive session since a 1/4-cent gain on May 19. The recent 10-session losing streak, the longest in 20 years, cut 9.2 percent from the value of front-month CBOT wheat . "If you drop a dead cat far enough, it will eventually bounce," said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities. Plentiful global stocks have acted as an anchor on the wheat market, alleviating concerns about a drought in the U.S. Plains limiting crop production in that key growing region. CBOT July soybeans were 1-1/4 cents higher at $14.82-1/2 a bushel after falling 1.3 percent on Tuesday. CBOT July corn ended down 2 cents at $4.56-1/4 bushel after hitting a low of $4.55. Prices have dropped 3.4 percent during the current losing streak. Commodity Weather Group said on Wednesday that thunderstorms hit the central and northwestern portions of the Midwest in the past day, favoring eastern Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northern Missouri. The forecaster said that flooding and hail damage from the storms, which were severe in some areas, was not widespread. RIC Name Last Pct Net Close Change Change 1Cc1 CORN JUL4 457 -0.44 -2 458.25 1Sc1 SOYBEANS JUL4 1482.75 0.08 1.25 1481.25 1SMc1 SOY MEAL JUL4 496.6 -0.62 -3.1 499.6 1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL JUL4 39.27 2.35 0.9 38.35 1Wc1 WHEAT SRW JUL4 613.75 0.33 2 612.5 1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JUL4 14.23 -2.23 -0.325 14.55 BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 191.25 0.79 1.5 189.75 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE JUL4 102.49 -0.17 -0.17 102.66 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 16737.53 0.09 15.19 16722.34 XAU= GOLD 1243.42 #N/A -0.78 1244.2 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 959 1.16 11 948 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.665 0.14 0.111 80.554 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)