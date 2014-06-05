SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, giving back half of bargain-buying inspired gains in the previous session to hover around a three-month low on expectations of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.13-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday. The contract posted its longest losing streak in 20 years earlier in the week. * July corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.57-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.4 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.83-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * Commodity Weather Group said on Wednesday that thunderstorms hit the central and northwestern portions of the Midwest in the past day, favoring eastern Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northern Missouri. * The forecaster said that flooding and hail damage from the storms, which were severe in some areas, was not widespread. * Wheat remains under pressure amid forecasts for ample global supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that good-to-excellent ratings for corn were 76 percent, beating market expectations by 6 percentage points. * Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased 100,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Wednesday, European traders said. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what measures the European Central Bank would implement to tackle the threat of deflation. * Brent and U.S. crude ended lower on Wednesday as hopes that a peace plan from Ukraine's president-elect might help ease the crisis with Russian separatists cooled oil's earlier rally. * U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending at a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI May 0600 Germany Industrial orders April 0900 Euro zone Retail sales April 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 613.50 -1.00 -0.16% +0.16% 680.89 13 CBOT corn 457.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.22% 490.15 22 CBOT soy 1483.50 1.00 +0.07% +0.15% 1484.78 45 CBOT rice $14.22 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.30% $15.24 6 WTI crude $102.28 -$0.36 -0.35% -0.37% $101.74 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.000 +0.02% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.927 0.000 -0.01% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)