SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Thursday, giving back half of bargain-buying inspired gains in
the previous session to hover around a three-month low on
expectations of ample global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat fell 0.2 percent
to $6.13-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on
Wednesday. The contract posted its longest losing streak in 20
years earlier in the week.
* July corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.57-1/4 a bushel,
having slid 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.83-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* Commodity Weather Group said on Wednesday that
thunderstorms hit the central and northwestern portions of the
Midwest in the past day, favoring eastern Nebraska, southwest
Iowa and northern Missouri.
* The forecaster said that flooding and hail damage from the
storms, which were severe in some areas, was not widespread.
* Wheat remains under pressure amid forecasts for ample
global supplies.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon
that good-to-excellent ratings for corn were 76 percent, beating
market expectations by 6 percentage points.
* Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased 100,000 tonnes of
optional-origin wheat in an international tender for the same
volume which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday
with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what
measures the European Central Bank would implement to tackle the
threat of deflation.
* Brent and U.S. crude ended lower on Wednesday as hopes
that a peace plan from Ukraine's president-elect might help ease
the crisis with Russian separatists cooled oil's earlier rally.
* U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending
at a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected
labor market data and focused on an acceleration in
services-sector growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI May
0600 Germany Industrial orders April
0900 Euro zone Retail sales April
1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting
outcome
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0049 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 613.50 -1.00 -0.16% +0.16% 680.89 13
CBOT corn 457.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.22% 490.15 22
CBOT soy 1483.50 1.00 +0.07% +0.15% 1484.78 45
CBOT rice $14.22 -$0.01 -0.07% -2.30% $15.24 6
WTI crude $102.28 -$0.36 -0.35% -0.37% $101.74 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.000 +0.02% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.927 0.000 -0.01% +0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)