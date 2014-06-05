* Wheat falls to near 3-month low after modest gains
* Corn under pressure as benign U.S. weather aids crop
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 5 Chicago wheat lost ground on
Thursday, falling for 11 out of 12 sessions to hover around its
lowest in three months as prospects of plentiful supplies from
Europe to the United Sates pressured the market.
Corn was almost flat after sliding on Wednesday to its
lowest since February 28 as forecasts of crop-friendly weather
capped gains. Soybeans ticked higher.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month July wheat fell 0.2
percent to $6.13 a bushel by 0219 GMT. A 0.3 percent rise on
Wednesday ended the spot-month contract's longest losing streak
in 20 years at 10 straight days of lower finishes.
Corn was unchanged at $4.56-1/4 a bushel, having slid
0.4 percent in the previous session. July soybeans rose
quarter of a cent to $14.82-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.1
percent on Wednesday.
"The wheat market has come off as global production concerns
are slowing getting ticked off," said Brett Cooper, senior
manager for markets at FCStone Australia.
"The fact is that U.S. wheat has been overpriced ... it will
find a floor when we start to get some new demand."
U.S. wheat if facing stiff competition from rival exporters
such as Russia and Ukraine, which have been winning much of the
tender business.
Russia, one of the world's major grain exporters, is
expected to increase its grain crop by 5 percent in 2014 to 97
million tonnes, according to its agriculture ministry.
Ukraine may outdo last year's record output of 63 million
tonnes despite political turmoil and violence, according to its
state weather forecaster.
Corn could face more pressure on expectations for beneficial
growing weather across the U.S. Midwest.
Commodity Weather Group said on Wednesday that thunderstorms
hit the central and northwestern portions of the Midwest in the
past day, favouring eastern Nebraska, southwest Iowa and
northern Missouri.
The forecaster said that flooding and hail damage from the
storms, which were severe in some areas, were not widespread.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon
that good-to-excellent ratings for corn were 76 percent, beating
market expectations by 6 percentage points.
Prices at 0219 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 613.00 -1.50 -0.24% -1.25% 683.15 13
CBOT corn 456.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.99% 491.89 20
CBOT soy 1482.75 0.25 +0.02% -1.18% 1484.17 44
CBOT rice $14.20 -$0.03 -0.21% -4.51% $15.27 6
WTI crude $102.37 -$0.27 -0.26% -0.28% $101.74 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.360 -$0.003 -0.21% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.928 0.002 +0.16% +0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)