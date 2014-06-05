* Corn down for 4th day, falls to lowest since February
* Soybeans drop 1 percent on low export sales, good weather
* Wheat resumes downward slide ahead of winter crop harvest
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 5 U.S. corn futures dropped for a
fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting the lowest point since
February, as favorable Midwest crop weather bolstered
expectations for a bumper harvest this autumn and triggered fund
selling.
Soybean prices fell 1.5 percent to the lowest in more than
two weeks on fund selling and lower-than-expected new-crop
export sales last week.
Wheat fell for the 19th time in 21 sessions and hit a
three-month low on poor export demand and a generally favorable
global crop outlook ahead of the northern hemisphere winter crop
harvest.
Traders were rolling positions out of July contracts to
deferred months, ahead of position rolling by a large fund
expected to begin on Friday.
"We're starting to see some profit taking and some position
moving ahead of the roll, and we're seeing some people exit the
market," said Karl Setzer, analyst with MaxYield Cooperative.
"The market's trying to find a weather issue, not just in
the United States but anywhere around the world, and it's just
not there," he said.
The large long position held by commodity funds in both corn
and soybeans made them susceptible to fund selling.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 7-1/4 cents, or
1.6 percent, to $4.49 a bushel, the contract's lowest since Feb.
14.
CBOT July soybeans shed 22 cents, or 1.5 percent, to
$14.60-1/2 a bushel. Selling accelerated as the contract broke
below its 50-day moving average around $14.73-1/2.
USDA reported U.S. old-crop corn export sales last week at
the high end of trade expectations at 550,700 tonnes, but
new-crop sales were below forecasts at 19,600 tonnes.
Old-crop soybean export sales totalled 41,300 tonnes, within
trade expectations. But new-crop sales of 230,500 tonnes were
well below forecasts for 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes.
CBOT July wheat fell 8-3/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to a
three-month low of $6.05-3/4 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 corn contracts,
5,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources
said.
Analytics firm Informa Economics updated its U.S. winter
wheat production estimates at midmorning, pegging production at
1.396 billion bushels - down 100 million from its previous
estimate - but the data garnered little reaction in the futures
market.
U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from rival exporters
such as Russia and Ukraine, which have been winning much of the
tender business.
"Any strength in U.S. wheat prices would largely serve to
make exports from the country uncompetitive. Therefore, we
expect prices to be capped unless there is a supply shock
elsewhere in the world," Societe Generale said in a report.
RIC Name Last Pct Chg Net Chg Close
1Cc1 CORN JUL4 449.25 -1.59 -7.25 456.25
1Sc1 SOYBEANS JUL4 1461.25 -1.48 -22 1482.5
1SMc1 SOY MEAL JUL4 491.2 -1.19 -5.9 496.5
1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL JUL4 38.64 -1.43 -0.56 39.25
1Wc1 WHEAT SRW JUL4 605.25 -1.42 -8.75 614.5
1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JUL4 14.075 -1.02 -0.145 14.225
BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 191 -0.13 -0.25 191.25
CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE JUL4 102.49 -0.15 -0.15 102.64
.DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 16836.11 0.59 98.58 16737.53
XAU= GOLD 1252.91 #N/A 10.11 1242.8
.BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 977 1.88 18 959
.DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.341 -0.4 -0.322 80.663
