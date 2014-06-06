SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. corn futures fell for a seventh straight session on Friday in their longest losing streak since November as favourable weather boosted expectations for a bumper autumn harvest. Corn hit a four-month low and is on course for its fourth weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was down 0.2 percent at $4.48 a bushel by 0116 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 2. On a continuous chart basis, it was corn's seventh session of losses - matching a similar run in November 2013. * Scattered thunderstorms in the U.S. Midwestern crop belt were expected to be largely beneficial to developing crops even as isolated fields were damaged by hail, while heavy rainfall could force some farmers to replant corn seeds, agriculture meteorologists said. * U.S. old-crop corn export sales last week were at the high end of trade expectations at 550,700 tonnes, but new-crop sales were below forecasts at 19,600 tonnes. * Chicago wheat was unchanged at $6.07-3/4 a bushel, not far from Thursday's low of $6.05, which was the lowest since late February. Pressured by plentiful global supplies, wheat has fallen in 19 of the past 21 sessions and was on track for a fourth straight weekly decline. * Soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $14.63-1/2 per bushel, but have lost almost 2 percent so far for the week. That would be soy's deepest weekly fall since mid-March. * Old-crop soybean export sales totalled 41,300 tonnes, within trade expectations. But new-crop sales of 230,500 tonnes were well below forecasts for 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes. MARKETS * Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally. Grains prices at 0116 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 605.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.42% 677.61 11 CBOT corn 448.00 -1.00 -0.22% -1.81% 487.90 16 CBOT soy 1463.50 3.00 +0.21% -1.28% 1483.80 36 CBOT rice $14.09 $0.01 +0.04% -0.98% $15.19 6 WTI crude $102.40 -$0.08 -0.08% -0.23% $101.76 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.000 +0.01% +0.46% USD/AUD 0.933 -0.001 -0.06% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)