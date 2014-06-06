SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. corn futures fell for a
seventh straight session on Friday in their longest losing
streak since November as favourable weather boosted expectations
for a bumper autumn harvest.
Corn hit a four-month low and is on course for its fourth
weekly fall.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade corn for July delivery was
down 0.2 percent at $4.48 a bushel by 0116 GMT, its lowest since
Feb. 2. On a continuous chart basis, it was corn's seventh
session of losses - matching a similar run in November 2013.
* Scattered thunderstorms in the U.S. Midwestern crop belt
were expected to be largely beneficial to developing crops even
as isolated fields were damaged by hail, while heavy rainfall
could force some farmers to replant corn seeds, agriculture
meteorologists said.
* U.S. old-crop corn export sales last week were at the high
end of trade expectations at 550,700 tonnes, but new-crop sales
were below forecasts at 19,600 tonnes.
* Chicago wheat was unchanged at $6.07-3/4 a bushel,
not far from Thursday's low of $6.05, which was the lowest since
late February. Pressured by plentiful global supplies, wheat has
fallen in 19 of the past 21 sessions and was on track for a
fourth straight weekly decline.
* Soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $14.63-1/2 per
bushel, but have lost almost 2 percent so far for the week. That
would be soy's deepest weekly fall since mid-March.
* Old-crop soybean export sales totalled 41,300 tonnes,
within trade expectations. But new-crop sales of 230,500 tonnes
were well below forecasts for 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes.
MARKETS
* Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond
investors offered only polite applause for the European Central
Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script
in a vicious short-covering rally.
Grains prices at 0116 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 605.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.42% 677.61 11
CBOT corn 448.00 -1.00 -0.22% -1.81% 487.90 16
CBOT soy 1463.50 3.00 +0.21% -1.28% 1483.80 36
CBOT rice $14.09 $0.01 +0.04% -0.98% $15.19 6
WTI crude $102.40 -$0.08 -0.08% -0.23% $101.76 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.000 +0.01% +0.46%
USD/AUD 0.933 -0.001 -0.06% +0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)