By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. corn fell for a seventh consecutive session on Friday in its longest losing streak since November, as forecasts of favourable weather boosted expectations for a record harvest.

Wheat slid half a percent, falling for 12 out of 13 sessions on prospects of bumper global supplies, while soybeans were largely unchanged after dropping 1.5 percent on Thursday.

Spot-month corn and wheat slid to their lowest in more than three months, with both markets on course for their fourth week of declines. Soybeans are set for a second straight week of losses.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn had fallen 0.4 percent to $4.47-1/4 a bushel by 0340 GMT, its lowest since February 27. It was corn's seventh session of losses - matching a similar run in November 2013.

Wheat eased 0.5 percent to $6.03 a bushel, its lowest since February 28, and July soybeans were little changed at $14.60-1/4 a bushel.

"We are looking at a record harvest for corn in the U.S. this year, which is certainly putting pressure on the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

"The weather seems like it will be relatively kind to crops for the foreseeable future."

Scattered thunderstorms in the U.S. Midwestern crop belt were expected to be largely beneficial to developing crops even as isolated fields were damaged by hail, while heavy rainfall could force some farmers to replant corn seeds, agriculture meteorologists said.

U.S. old-crop corn export sales last week were at the high end of trade expectations at 550,700 tonnes, but new-crop sales were below forecasts at 19,600 tonnes.

Old-crop soybean export sales totalled 41,300 tonnes, within trade expectations. But new-crop sales of 230,500 tonnes were well below forecasts for 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes.

Traders were rolling positions out of July contracts to deferred months, ahead of position rolling by a large fund expected to begin on Friday.

The large long position held by commodity funds in both corn and soybeans made them susceptible to fund selling.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 corn contracts, 5,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.

Analytics firm Informa Economics updated its U.S. winter wheat production estimates, pegging production at 1.396 billion bushels - down 100 million from its previous estimate - but the data garnered little reaction in the futures market.

U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition from rival exporters such as Russia and Ukraine, which have been winning much of the tender business.

Grains prices at 0340 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 603.00 -2.75 -0.45% -1.87% 677.52 11 CBOT corn 447.25 -1.75 -0.39% -1.97% 487.88 15 CBOT soy 1460.25 -0.25 -0.02% -1.50% 1483.69 34 CBOT rice $14.11 $0.03 +0.18% -0.84% $15.19 8 WTI crude $102.46 -$0.02 -0.02% -0.18% $101.76 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.366 $0.000 +0.00% +0.44% USD/AUD 0.933 -0.001 -0.10% +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)