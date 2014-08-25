SYDNEY, Aug 25 U.S. corn futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday to snap a two-session rally, as bumper global supplies and a firmer dollar weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 1.1 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent the session before. * November soybeans dropped 0.8 percent to $10.38-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.36 percent on Friday. * December wheat fell 0.67 percent to $5.58-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Friday. * Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, projected U.S. 2014 corn production at a record 14.093 billion bushels, based on a yield of 169.3 bushels per acre. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week estimated the crop at a record high of 14.032 billion bushels on a yield of 167.4 bushels per acre. * The supply situation for soybeans will change dramatically in a few weeks as upcoming harvests will replenish inventories drained by strong demand from domestic processors and importers. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a year against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday after comments from the head of the European Central Bank raised prospects of more policy easing as early as next week. * Brent crude fell below $102 a barrel on Monday, drawing close to a 14-month low hit last week, as ample supply and a stronger U.S. dollar continued to pressure oil markets. * Stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as Ukraine-Russia tensions reignited and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen failed to give investors any clues on interest rate hikes. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 1230 U.S. National activity index July 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI Aug 1400 U.S. New home sales July Grains prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 558.50 -3.75 -0.67% 554.29 52 CBOT corn 367.50 -4.00 -1.08% 400.96 48 CBOT soy 1033.75 -8.25 -0.79% 1128.43 45 CBOT rice $12.73 $0.00 +0.00% $15.39 46 WTI crude $93.47 -$0.18 -0.19% $103.24 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 -$0.019 -1.45% USD/AUD 0.931 -0.002 -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)