SYDNEY, Aug 26 U.S. corn futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the current crop its best late August rating in 20 years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67 a bushel, after having fallen slid 1.1 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.27-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Monday when the contract hit a session low of $10.26 a bushel. * December wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.55-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday. * U.S. corn ratings unexpectedly rose in the latest week, as rains helped crop health in key production states such as Illinois and Nebraska, according to a U.S. government report. * USDA said in its weekly crop progress and conditions report that 73 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent as of Aug. 24. That was the best late August rating since 1994. * Soybeans were rated 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago but still the best for late August in 22 years. * Analysts had been expecting good-to-excellent ratings of 71 percent for soybeans and 72 percent for corn, based on the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll. * Farm advisory service Pro Farmer on Friday forecast the U.S. 2014 corn crop at a record 14.093 billion bushels after completing its crop tour of U.S. grain belts. * USDA last week estimated the crop at a record high of 14.032 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc overnight as markets toyed with the idea of another round of policy easing by the European Central Bank. * Brent crude oil edged higher on Monday while U.S. crude fell in light trading, as support from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya offset ample supplies and anticipated weak demand after a slew of disappointing economic data from the United States and Europe. * The S&P 500 was unable to hold the 2,000 mark after moving above the milestone level for the first time on Monday, but still managed to close at a record high, buoyed by financials and biotechnology stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices June 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Aug Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.75 1.25 +0.23% -1.16% 550.83 47 CBOT corn 367.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.21% 371.42 41 CBOT soy 1027.50 -1.75 -0.17% -1.39% 1068.03 36 CBOT rice $12.86 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $13.01 55 WTI crude $93.41 $0.06 +0.06% -0.26% $98.59 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.928 -0.002 -0.18% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)