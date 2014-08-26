* Corn little changed after bumper supplies spark fall

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Chicago corn was largely unchanged on Tuesday as the market struggled after sliding 1 percent in the last session on news of improving crop conditions in the United States.

Wheat edged higher, recouping some of its losses from the previous session on concerns that rains in the U.S. grain belt are threatening crop quality. Gains were still capped by ample global supplies, however.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.68 a bushel by 0249 GMT, after having fallen 1 percent in the previous session. On a continuation basis, the front-month contract is near its lowest in four years.

November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $10.28 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Monday after hitting a contract low of $10.26 a bushel. December wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.58 a bushel, having finished 1.4 percent lower.

"U.S. corn production is weighing on prices, and yields in the European Union are also coming up well," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

U.S. corn ratings unexpectedly rose in the latest week, as rains helped crop health in key production states such as Illinois and Nebraska, according to a U.S. government report.

The USDA said in its weekly crop progress and conditions report that 73 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent as of Aug. 24. That was the best late August rating since 1994.

European Union corn yields this season should be nearly 12 percent above those recorded in 2013, helped by good crop conditions, the EU's crop monitoring unit said on Monday.

Soybeans were rated 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago but still the best for late August in 22 years.

Analysts had been expecting good-to-excellent ratings of 72 percent for corn and 71 percent for soybeans, based on the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

Farm advisory service Pro Farmer on Friday forecast the U.S. 2014 corn crop at a record 14.093 billion bushels after completing its crop tour of U.S. grain belts.

The USDA last week estimated the crop at a record high of 14.032 billion bushels.

The wheat market is being underpinned by rains threatening to damage quality of the spring crop in the United States. But analysts said there is unlikely to be longer term support for U.S. wheat prices because of plentiful global supplies.

"If you look at the price of U.S. wheat it is still uncompetitive as compared with European wheat," said Houe. "I think it is unlikely to get lot of support because of the rain, it might be for the near term."

Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 558.00 3.50 +0.63% -0.76% 550.90 48 CBOT corn 368.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.94% 371.45 43 CBOT soy 1028.00 -1.25 -0.12% -1.34% 1068.04 33 CBOT rice $12.87 $0.02 +0.12% +1.14% $13.00 55 WTI crude $93.54 $0.19 +0.20% -0.12% $98.59 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.001 +0.08% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.929 0.000 +0.02% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential