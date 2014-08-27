SYDNEY, Aug 27 U.S. corn futures fell for a third session on Wednesday to hover near a two-week low, pressured by expectations of a bumper crop and a firmer U.S. dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.63-1/2 a bushel. It slid 0.7 percent on Tuesday, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 12 at $3.61-3/4 a bushel during the day. * Corn's last three-session losing streak was in the middle of August. * November soybeans were little changed at $10.27-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent the session before. * December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.53-3/4 a bushel, after ending up 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday bumped up its corn rating, as rains helped crop health in key production states such as Illinois and Nebraska. * The USDA said in its weekly crop progress and conditions report that 73 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent as of Aug. 24. That was the best late August rating since 1994. * EU corn yields this season should be nearly 12 percent above those recorded in 2013, helped by good crop conditions, the EU's crop monitoring unit said on Monday. * U.S. soybeans were rated 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, but still the best for late August in 22 years. * Egypt's state grain buyer on Tuesday bought 175,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment on Sept. 21-30, its vice-chairman and traders said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered just under a 13-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, with the euro still struggling amid expectations of further policy easing from the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as supportive U.S. economic data overshadowed concerns about slowed growth in other oil consuming economies and ample global oil supplies. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday to lift the S&P 500 just a touch above the 2,000 mark, its first close above that milestone, after data that pointed to a brighter future for the economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Sep 0600 Germany Import prices July 0645 France Business climate Aug 0800 Italy Consumer confidence Aug Grains prices at 0043 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.75 -0.75 -0.13% +0.23% 551.09DSPDCM CBOT corn 363.50 -1.50 -0.41% -1.09% 370.58 36 CBOT soy 1027.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.15% 1065.57 28 CBOT rice $12.78 $0.02 +0.16% -0.62% $12.98 45 WTI crude $93.84 -$0.02 -0.02% +0.52% $98.36 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.931 0.001 +0.12% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)