* Soybeans up 0.5 pct after hitting contract low

* Corn near 2-wk low on hopes of record U.S. production (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Chicago soybeans rose half a percent on Wednesday as expectations of end-user demand lifted the market after prices slid to a contract low in the previous session on an outlook for record U.S. production.

Corn was largely unchanged, trading near Tuesday's two-week low, as the U.S. crop thrives in decent weather. Wheat edged higher but, gains were capped after Egypt bought Russian and Romanian cargoes, bypassing U.S. supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had risen 0.5 percent to $10.32-3/4 a bushel by 0335 GMT, after dropping to a contract low of $10.19-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday. Corn dipped a quarter of a cent to $3.64-3/4 a bushel, not far from last session's two-week low of $3.61-3/4 a bushel.

December wheat added 0.4 percent to $5.58-3/4 a bushel.

"Soybean crush margins have certainly improved with prices coming off," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia, referring to contract low prices generating demand from processors.

"Early harvest in the U.S. has had exceptional yields, that is why we saw the selloff."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday bumped up its corn rating, as rains helped crop health in key production states such as Illinois and Nebraska.

It reported that 73 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent as of Aug. 24. That was the best late August rating since 1994.

U.S. soybeans were rated 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago but still the best for late August in 22 years.

The chance of wetter weather moving into the Mississippi Delta region, which would slow the early soybean harvest, helped new-crop contracts climb off their lows, said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

U.S. wheat is still uncompetitive in the global market despite losing more than a quarter of its value since hitting this year's high in early May.

Egypt's state grain buyer on Tuesday bought 175,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment on Sept. 21-30, its vice-chairman and traders said.

Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 558.75 2.25 +0.40% -0.62% 550.93 CBOT corn 364.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.82% 371.34 CBOT soy 1032.75 4.75 +0.46% -0.89% 1068.20 CBOT rice $12.79 $0.04 +0.27% +0.51% $13.00 WTI crude $93.90 $0.04 +0.04% +0.59% $98.36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 -$0.003 -0.21% -0.60% USD/AUD 0.932 0.002 +0.26% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)